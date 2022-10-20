Drivers should make plans to make flights at Sky Harbor Airport this weekend

Interstate 10 will be closed in both direction near Sky Harbor Airport beginning Friday.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials said detours will be in place as bridge and utility work continues for the I-10 Broadway Curve improvement project.

I-10 will be closed at different times from Friday, Oct. 21, to Monday, Oct. 24, between State Route 143 and US 60, according to ADOT.

The westbound I-10 shutdown from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 a.m. Monday will close the following:

The ramp to westbound I-10 from westbound US 60.

The westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads.

The westbound US 60 on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road and Mill Avenue.

DETOUR : Use eastbound Loop 202 or eastbound US 60 to northbound Loop 101 to westbound Loop 202 to access westbound I-10. Drivers heading to the West Valley can bypass the work zone by using Loop 202 west and north to connect with I-10 at 59th Avenue.

Motorists traveling westbound on I-10 and US 60 heading to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport should use the Sky Harbor Boulevard entrance from Loop 202, ADOT advises.

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between State Route 143 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday. The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 40th Street and Broadway Road also will be closed.

DETOUR : Use northbound State Route 143 to eastbound Loop 202 to southbound Loop 101 to westbound US 60 to access eastbound I-10.