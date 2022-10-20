UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.

UTICA, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO