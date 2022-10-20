ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utica, NY

cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
UTICA, NY
Shore News Network

Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police

UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

‘Complete Streets’ 90-Day Trial Begins on Genesee

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it is officially implemented. Starting on Saturday, October 22, and concluding...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Man in custody after more than 11-hour standoff in the town of Floyd

TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11-hour standoff in the town Of Floyd Sunday night. Before 11 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road in response to a noise complaint. According to the sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Syracuse.com

64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback

Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
ROME, NY
WIBX 950

Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?

Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
UTICA, NY
cnyhomepage.com

State Police searching for Massachusetts man

RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old,...
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY
Lite 98.7

Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School

One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
UTICA, NY
localsyr.com

Two men who shot at deputies have been charged

ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
LAFAYETTE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say

Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnyhomepage.com

UPD charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
UTICA, NY

