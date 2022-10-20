Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge two juveniles in Bleeker Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that two juveniles have been charged with criminal weapon possession after a shooting that took place on Bleeker Street on October 24th. Around 2:15 pm on Monday, an investigator with the Criminal Investigations Division on the 400 block of Bleeker...
Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police
UTICA, NY – Two juvenile teens were arrested by the Utica Police Department Monday afternoon after officers responded to a shooting call in the area of Bleecker Street at around 2:15 pm. According to police, an investigator noticed two males riding a bike as if in a hurry and then witnessed them jump off their bikes and head in the direction of Bleecker Street. The detective then witnessed the two teens firing handguns at an unknown subject in the intersection of Bleecker and Second Street. “One of the males then returned to his bicycle and started to flee eastbound on The post Two teens involved in Utica shooting captured by police appeared first on Shore News Network.
State police identify Syracuse 16-year-old killed in Mattydale motorcycle crash
Salina, N.Y. -- A Syracuse teen was identified as the person killed in a motorcycle crash in Mattydale that sent three others to the hospital Monday night, troopers said. Angelo D. Mannino, 16, was killed after he failed to stop at a traffic light and collided with a 2008 Buick Lacrosse, according to a news release from the State Police.
Loud Music Complaint Leads to Standoff in Floyd, Man Charged Deputies Say
What started as a loud noise complaint on Sunday night escalated to a bit of a standoff with Oneida County Sheriff's Deputies that continued for several hours into Monday morning. Sheriff Rob Maciol says deputies responded to 7522 Camroden Road in Floyd at 10:45 Sunday night for a complaint about...
cnyhomepage.com
‘Complete Streets’ 90-Day Trial Begins on Genesee
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A resolution regarding the “Complete Streets Project” was passed by the Utica Common Council, and for the next 90 days, residents will have the opportunity to test the new street layout before it is officially implemented. Starting on Saturday, October 22, and concluding...
16-year-old motorcyclist killed in Mattydale crash; 14-year-old, 2 others injured
Salina, N.Y. — A 16-year-old motorcyclist was killed and three other people injured — including his 14-year-old passenger — after the motorcyclist ran a red light and crashed into a car Monday night in Salina, state police said. The motorcyclist was riding along LeMoyne Avenue at 7:58...
WKTV
Man in custody after more than 11-hour standoff in the town of Floyd
TOWN OF FLOYD, N.Y. -- James Damuth, 45, is in custody after a more than 11-hour standoff in the town Of Floyd Sunday night. Before 11 p.m., the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office was called to 7522 Camroden Road in response to a noise complaint. According to the sheriff, when the deputy on duty approached the door, an individual answered and pointed what appeared to be a gun at him.
Gloversville man facing 9 charges after traffic stop
A Gloversville man is facing nine separate charges after a traffic stop ballooned into much more Saturday evening.
Missing Jamesville man never showed up to pick up daughter, police say
DeWitt, N.Y. — A Jamesville man was supposed to pick up his daughter from work last week, but never showed up, DeWitt police said. No one has heard from or seen David Benz since he left his home last Thursday, police said. DeWitt police are now asking the public...
64 guns turned in to police at Central New York gun buyback
Rome, N.Y. — Gun owners turned in 64 firearms Saturday at an Oneida County buyback event, the state’s Attorney General’s Office said. One assault weapon, 34 long guns, 17 handguns and 12 non-working guns were handed to the Rome Police Department with no questions asked, according to a news release by the AG’s Office.
Utica Schools Locked Down Twice in One Day – What Happened?
Two separate lockdown incidents in the Utica City School District caused some tense moments for students and parents on Thursday. Police say the first incident was done as a precautionary measure, while the second was what is often called 'swatting'. Utica Police were called to a domestic incident on Bristol...
Gloversville man arrested after standoff with police
A Gloversville man has been arrested after an alleged domestic violence-related standoff with police. The Gloversville Police Department said Michael Davies Jr., 29, was taken into custody after about three and a half hours.
cnyhomepage.com
State Police searching for Massachusetts man
RICHFIELD SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – New York State Police are engaged in a search for a missing kayaker around Canadarago Lake just south of Richfield Springs. Troopers were called to the lake early Saturday afternoon when a kayak and other items were found unoccupied. Frederick Mayock, 47 years old,...
Cop Goes Beyond Call of Duty to Help Special Needs Teen Attacked at CNY School
One Utica Police Officer went above and beyond the call of duty for a Proctor High School student with special needs who was attacked. Being a police officer is about so much more than making arrests and handing out tickets. It's about connecting with the community they serve. Officer Wesley Jackson is making a difference in one family's life with a small gesture that went a long way.
WKTV
A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. – A meeting regarding a new Stewart's Shop in South Utica, faced some opposition on Monday evening. The Stewart's would be located where Raspberries Café used to be on Genesee Street. Two other properties would also be part of the deal. Officials with Stewart's met with...
cnycentral.com
The $194k deputy; Onondaga Co. Sheriff's office spend $7.7 million in overtime to run jail
In 2021, a single Onondaga County sheriff's deputy brought home $194,636.05. It's nearly triple his starting salary; like other senior deputies, he made use of contractual overtime rules that Sheriff Eugene Conway and other top brass have wanted removed for years. CNY Central sent a freedom of information request to...
localsyr.com
Two men who shot at deputies have been charged
ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two men were seen on a homes surveillance camera entering a home and stealing several long guns in the Town of Lafayette, on October 2. Jamie Rolfe, 43, of Syracuse and Calvin Thomas, 32, of the Onondaga Nation were indentified by detectives during the investigation.
Syracuse police IDed murder suspect because of car linked to past shooting, detectives say
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A Liverpool man became a suspect in an 2021 murder because of a Silver SUV that was used in another shooting just a month earlier. Carl Newton Jr., 35, was charged in November with the Aug. 15 murder of Jarrette Johnson, 31. Newton is also facing charges for a shooting on the 200 block of Allen Street that happened less than a month before the murder.
cnyhomepage.com
UPD charge law office employee with Grand Larceny for theft of $27K
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports the employee of a local attorney’s office has been charged with grand larceny after allegedly falsifying paychecks to give herself bonuses, resulting in the theft of over $27,000. According to police, in early September, a local attorney’s office reported...
Syracuse man convicted for 1997 murder over $10 steals guns, leads deputies on chase, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man who robbed and beat a man to death in Syracuse’s Near Westside 25 years ago was charged with stealing guns and taking deputies on a car chase before fleeing New York, police said Friday. Jamie Rolfe, 43, and Calvin Thomas, 32, of...
Comments / 2