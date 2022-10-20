ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Goes Green in Percival Polo Shirt for ‘Black Adam’ Press Tour in Madrid

By Kristopher Fraser
 5 days ago
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived at the photo call for his new movie “Black Adam” on Wednesday in Madrid wearing his take on the classic preppy polo.

The actor wore an emerald green ribbed-knit button-up polo with a chest pocket by Percival and paired it with navy blue tailored pants and a pair of black tassel loafers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses during the photocall for the presentation of “Black Adam” in Madrid on Wednesday.

He accessorized with a single pendant necklace from Foundrae Fine Jewelry, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a watch.

For his ongoing “Black Adam” press tour, Johnson has worked with his go-to stylist Ilaria Urbinati. Urbinati has outfitted the actor in Missoni , Christian Louboutin and John Smedley. Urbinati also works with James Marsden, Rami Malek and Ryan Reynolds.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses during the photocall for the presentation of “Black Adam” in Madrid on Wednesday.

Johnson is capitalizing his role in “Black Adam” beyond just his time playing the title character on screen. As part of his ongoing partnership with Under Armour for his Project Rock lifestyle brand, he’s released a special Project Black Adam capsule collection inspired by his fitness training for the movie. The unisex collection includes training shoes, sleeveless hoodies, sports bras, leggings, tank tops and joggers all with the signature Black Adam black and gold color scheme.

In addition to this movie and fashion endeavors, Johnson is also gearing up for season three of his NBC television series “Young Rock,” debuting Nov. 4. The show, for which Johnson serves as an executive producer, also sees him in front of the camera playing himself. The series is based on his young life and sets up a frame story where he runs for president in the year 2032.

“Black Adam” debuts in theatres on Friday and also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s biggest surprise cameo might not happen

We’re less than three weeks from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release date and Marvel will be bombarding us with new ads for the nearly 3-hour movie. But the studio won’t deliver any big revelations about the film’s plot. Instead, it’s up to leaks and rumors to do that. And a fresh claim indicates the massive Wakanda Forever surprise cameo that we expected from Black Panther 2 won’t happen.
Gucci to Uncouple Coed Shows, Return to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

GOING SOLO: Gucci is following in the footsteps of some fellow luxury players announcing it will uncouple its men’s and women’s shows. The luxury house is expected to return to showing menswear designed by creative director Alessandro Michele on the runway as part of Milan Fashion Week, running Jan. 13 to 17.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023Crystals, Fringe and Sequins Are Trending at Milan Fashion WeekTokyo James RTW Spring 2023 Gucci president and chief executive officer announced the move Tuesday during the Milano Global Fashion Summit. “We have stuck to two displays per year but together with Alessandro...
Marni and No Vacancy Inn Team on Capsule Collection

Marni is embarking on its next fashion collaboration with lifestyle brand No Vacancy Inn. The Italian design house is furthering its link to the art world through the project, teaming on a collection of men’s, women’s and accessories offerings. The collection fuses Marni creative director Francesco Risso’s affinity for vibrant colors and clashing prints with No Vacancy Inn’s streetwear sensibility. More from WWDRed Carpet Photos from the BFI London Film FestivalPhotos of Florence Pugh's Style EvolutionJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 Campaign The two brands describe the collection as “playing with a shared visual language that uses clothing surfaces as a...
Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

PARIS – Faced with growing public pressure and calls for a consumer boycott, Adidas said on Tuesday it was terminating its Yeezy business with rapper Ye with immediate effect, a decision that will cost it up to 250 million euros in net profit this year. “Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness,” Adidas said in a statement.More from WWDYeezy Season 9 RTWSalma Hayek, Emma Watson and More Attended the Kering Foundation...
EXCLUSIVE: Dior Taps Robert Pattinson for Spring Menswear Campaign

Dior has tapped a longtime friend of the house for its latest menswear campaign. Robert Pattinson is the face of the spring pre-collection ads, appearing against brightly colored backdrops wearing a mix of tailoring and sportswear designed by Kim Jones. The campaign, set to break on Tuesday, was photographed by Rafael Pavarotti, with art direction by Ronnie Cooke Newhouse and styling by Melanie Ward and Ellie Grace Cumming.
Repetto Appoints Female Executive Duo

PARIS — Beefing up its management ahead of an ambitious growth project, Repetto has announced the appointment of a duo of female executives on Tuesday. The French ballet shoe label tapped 40-year-old Laurence Levy as chief executive officer, and Charlotte Gaucher-Holmann will serve as deputy CEO. Levy, a graduate...
