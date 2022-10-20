Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Goes Green in Percival Polo Shirt for ‘Black Adam’ Press Tour in Madrid

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson arrived at the photo call for his new movie “Black Adam” on Wednesday in Madrid wearing his take on the classic preppy polo.

The actor wore an emerald green ribbed-knit button-up polo with a chest pocket by Percival and paired it with navy blue tailored pants and a pair of black tassel loafers.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson poses during the photocall for the presentation of “Black Adam” in Madrid on Wednesday.

He accessorized with a single pendant necklace from Foundrae Fine Jewelry, a pair of aviator sunglasses and a watch.

For his ongoing “Black Adam” press tour, Johnson has worked with his go-to stylist Ilaria Urbinati. Urbinati has outfitted the actor in Missoni , Christian Louboutin and John Smedley. Urbinati also works with James Marsden, Rami Malek and Ryan Reynolds.

Johnson is capitalizing his role in “Black Adam” beyond just his time playing the title character on screen. As part of his ongoing partnership with Under Armour for his Project Rock lifestyle brand, he’s released a special Project Black Adam capsule collection inspired by his fitness training for the movie. The unisex collection includes training shoes, sleeveless hoodies, sports bras, leggings, tank tops and joggers all with the signature Black Adam black and gold color scheme.

In addition to this movie and fashion endeavors, Johnson is also gearing up for season three of his NBC television series “Young Rock,” debuting Nov. 4. The show, for which Johnson serves as an executive producer, also sees him in front of the camera playing himself. The series is based on his young life and sets up a frame story where he runs for president in the year 2032.

“Black Adam” debuts in theatres on Friday and also stars Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Quintessa Swindell and Pierce Brosnan.