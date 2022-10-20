Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore

The woman was found murdered in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in Southern Baltimore. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore.

Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say that officers located Jackson, who was transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma, where she died of her injuries later on Tuesday.

Jackson was a mother of four children who range in age between 7 and 22, according to WBAL.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the murder.

Anyone with information about the murder has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

