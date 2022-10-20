ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police ID MTA Bus Driver Gunned Down On Her Way To Work In Baltimore

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ofX3a_0igWlNPH00
The woman was found murdered in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard in Southern Baltimore. Photo Credit: Google Maps satellite view

Baltimore City Police have identified the MTA bus driver who was killed earlier this week near Carroll Park in Southwest Baltimore.

Elaine Jackson, 40, was found with multiple gunshot wounds shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18 in the 1500 block of Washington Boulevard as she was reportedly making her way to work.

Upon arrival at the scene, police say that officers located Jackson, who was transported to the University of Maryland’s Shock Trauma, where she died of her injuries later on Tuesday.

Jackson was a mother of four children who range in age between 7 and 22, according to WBAL.

The shooting remains under investigation. Police have not identified a suspect or motive for the murder.

Anyone with information about the murder has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore Police Department by calling (410) 396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

to follow Daily Voice Baltimore and receive free news updates.

Comments / 7

Ishaka-Ra-Hannibal-El
5d ago

I pray that The Most High give her family and MTA family the strength guidance and comfort needed at this time

Reply(1)
6
 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Window-washing gone wrong puts Baltimore's squeegee workers back in the spotlight

BALTIMORE – A woman recently reported to police that she was assaulted by a squeegee worker while another worker attempted to snatch a purse from inside her car during a windshield washing gone wrong.The woman, who did not want to be identified for security concerns, said she was driving with her elderly mother when she declined to have her windshield cleaned near the intersection of President Street and East Fayette Street on Friday.That's when a group of youths surrounded their vehicle, prohibiting the driver from being able to move."I said, 'Mom, just get some money out of the purse. ....
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Metro Crime Stoppers offers $8K rewards for tips that lead to homicide arrests

BALTIMORE -- Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland is offering three separate rewards of up to $8,000 for information that might help detectives find whoever killed three men within the past two weeks.On Oct. 13, Gregory Carroll was shot and killed in the 2400 block of Woodbrook Avenue, according to authorities.The following day, Antonio Wilkins was shot and killed in South Baltimore. Officers found his body in the rear of the 2600 block of Patapsco Avenue around 1:40 a.m., police said.Then, on Oct. 19, Walter Ferguson was gunned down in the 5200 block of Cuthbert Avenue, which is in Northwest Baltimore, according to authorities.People with information or tips about the shootings can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7-LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Detectives Search For Taser Wielding Teens On The Loose After Glen Burnie Robbery

Detectives are looking for a group of armed robbers armed with a taser after a 20-year-old man was robbed while walking in Glen Burnie, authorities say. The victim was reportedly approached by one white male teenager and two black male teenagers while walking in the area of Carolina Avenue and Allen Road around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24, according to Anne Arundel County Police.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man accused of killing Baltimore MTA bus driver is also a bus driver, neighbors say

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore police are still searching for the man accused of shooting an MTA bus driver to death earlier this week.Investigators believe Leon Douglas Hill shot and killed 40-year-old Elaine Jackson in a bus lot Tuesday. WJZ reporter Jessica Albert went to Windsor Mill, where Hill lives, and learned more about him from neighbors, who say they are shocked and heartbroken he is accused of killing someone.The residents said they know Hill as a kind, hardworking man, and that he was also an MTA bus driver. Baltimore police have not released many details about how Hill and Jackson know each other....
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

50-year-old Baltimore woman killed in I-95 crash, Columbia man taken to Shock Trauma

WATERLOO, MD—Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Interstate 95 in Howard County. At just after 1:30 a.m., troopers responded to southbound I-95 north of Route 100 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2016 Porsche Cayenne rear ended a 2008 Mazda CX-9, which caused both vehicles to lose control.
BALTIMORE, MD
iheart.com

Two masked men walk in and carry the ATM machine straight out the door !

ATM owners heads up. This could come your way next. Baltimore City police said they are investigating 57 ATM-related thefts year to date. There was another round of ATM thefts overnight. One store owner told WJZ-TV that he actually caught two men carrying the machine out of the store. The owner of the store said he was just one of three stores hit last night on the road, and the same suspect was spotted on camera at each one of them. If you operate a small free standing ATM machine like this one in the video, you might want to consider options making it a little more permanent and certainly monitor how much cash is in the machine at any one time.These thieves are bold.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

One woman injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Detectives are investigating a shooting that injured a 26-year-old woman in South Baltimore on Sunday morning, according to authorities.Officers working the overnight shift received reports of shots fired near the 1000 block of Charles Street around 3:20 a.m., police said.While searching for evidence of a shooting, they found a crime scene in the unit block of W. Hamburg Street—just outside the boundaries of Federal Hill, according to authorities.A short time later, a woman arrived at a local hospital with gunshot injuries, police said.She is in stable condition despite suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Southern District detectives at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

Armed carjacking occurs at York Road Dunkin’

An armed carjacking occurred Saturday morning on York Road, Towson University’s Office of Public Safety said. At approximately 5:25 a.m. on Oct. 22, TUPD was notified of an off-campus armed carjacking in the Dunkin’ parking lot located at 201 York Road near Towsontown Boulevard, a campus-wide public safety alert states.
TOWSON, MD
Shore News Network

Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – A man who just finished shopping at the Annapolis Mall on Saturday was approached by two armed gunmen and carjacked. The incident happened shortly after 4pm in the Orange parking garage. According to police, a 40-year-old male victim was placing shopping bags into the trunk of his vehicle, a blue 2023 BMW X6, when he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. “The suspects demanded the victim’s keys and personal property. One of the suspects left the scene with the victim’s vehicle, and the other got into a silver sedan being driven by a third suspect,” The post Shopper carjacked at gunpoint while loading car at Annapolis Mall appeared first on Shore News Network.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Carjacking, attempted carjacking reported at 2 Anne Arundel County shopping centers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County police are investigating an armed carjacking and an attempted armed carjacking at two shopping centers from over the weekend. County police said officers were called around 4:20 p.m. Saturday to the orange parking garage at Westfield Annapolis Mall, where a man was putting shopping bags inside his car and was approached by two men armed with handguns.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Police identify man wanted for killing MTA bus driver in South Baltimore lot

BALTIMORE - Police have identified the man suspected of killing an MTA bus driver in a South Baltimore parking lot on Tuesday.Leon Douglas Hill, 53, is wanted in the domestic-related shooting death of 40-year-old Elaine Jackson.Jackson was shot at the MTA lot Tuesday near Washington Boulevard and Bush Street. She was taken to the hospital where she died.Police confirmed on Friday that the shooting was domestic related.  Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan said the state will provide any resources necessary for the investigation."We are all grieving the tragic death of this dedicated public servant," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I extend our condolences to Elaine Jackson's family and all of her colleagues at MTA."  Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Hill, call police at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
389K+
Followers
57K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy