Jeezy Explains How “Hip-Hop Is Dead” Beef With Nas Helped Him Communicate Better
Jeezy explains how Nas helps him realize the importance of communication. The feud between Freddie Gibbs and Jeezy finally came to an end. Over the years, Gibbs took jabs at Jeezy in interviews and songs. The Gary, IN rapper told Bootleg Kev that he ran into the Snoman at an airport, exchanged numbers and hugged it out.
Ye Says Kim K “Could Never Love” Ex Pete Davidson Since “She Likes Black Guys”
The 45-year-old appeared on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” around the same time Kardashian took their kids out for some early Halloween fun. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson wrapped up their whirlwind romance earlier this year, and though they appear to be on good terms following the split, Kanye West couldn’t help but share his two cents on their relationship during his recent appearance on the Lex Fridman Podcast.
Kanye West Loses Billionaire Status After Adidas Split: Report
Ye’s business deals are dropping like flies and Forbes now says he’s no longer worth a billi. There was a time when it seemed as if Kanye West could say just about anything without consequences. The rapper has made controversial statements throughout his career, but they have generally been dismissed because he was seen as an audacious entertainment personality capitalizing on the spotlight. Yet, in recent years, West’s comments have become hot topics as they’ve eased from pop culture into the political arena, and not everyone has been co-signing his sentiments.
Cardi B Suggests Offset Will Address Saweetie Rumor On Sophomore Solo Album
Offset’s sophomore album is due out next month. The Migos have apparently called it quits and there doesn’t seem to be any intention of a reunion in the future. Quavo and Takeoff are fresh off of the release of Only Built For Infinity Links, boasting records like “Hotel Lobby” and “Us Vs. Them.” Meanwhile, Offset’s preparing to drop his forthcoming solo album next month.
Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Denies Tasha K’s Claims; Tasha K Responds
Tasha K alleged that Teyana had to “run down” on Megan for money owed to her. Earlier today, it was reported that Tasha K exposed the alleged falling out between Megan Thee Stallion and Teyana Taylor. While on Instagram live with Nicki Minaj, Tasha claimed that Megan was...
Rojean Kar Speaks Out After Travis Scott Denies Cheating Claims
The Instagram model slammed the rapper’s claims. Travis Scott’s relationship drama is still ongoing. After rumors began circulating that the “Sicko Mode” rapper has been romantically linked to a woman named Rojean Kar for several years during his relationship with Kylie Jenner, Travis hopped online to address the claims. “It’s a lot of weird sh*t going on. I’m saying this for the last time. I don’t know this person. So please, stop with the continuous cyber games and the fictional storytelling.”
Kim K & Ivanka Trump Spotted At Dinner While Kanye Confirms “Yecosystem” Plans
The 45-year-old revealed that most of the details revealed last week were right, although the name being circulated isn’t entirely accurate. It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian, who, after celebrating her 42nd birthday with a failed attempt to land her private jet in Las Vegas, was spotted out grabbing a bite to eat at the Polo Lounge in the Beverly Hills Hotel with Ivanka Trump on Sunday (October 23) night.
Teyana Taylor Graces Magazine Cover With Daughter Junie
The mother and daughter had a blast together on the shoot, and Teyana praised Junie’s confidence. Actress, singer, and songwriter Teyana Taylor was serving looks on the cover of the latest edition of Numéro Netherlands magazine, which she took to Instagram to thank the team for. However, she wasn’t the biggest star in front of the camera: according to Taylor, that recognition goes firmly to her daughter, Junie Shumpert. In her Instagram post, the 31-year-old artist explained how Junie wasn’t originally going to be a part of the shoot, but she insisted in the best way models can insist: stand in front of the camera, look confident, and just wait for the cameras to click away.
Akon Reveals Why He Never Worked With Jay-Z
Throughout his 15 years in the music business, Akon has managed to work with everyone Jeezy and Eminem, to Michael Jackson and Gwen Stefani. Many fans were shocked to recently discover that the “Locked Up” singer has never done music with Jay-Z. During a recent sit down with podcaster Bootleg Kev, Akon opened up about not having worked with Hov in his career.
People Are Just Discovering What Leslie Jordan Looked Like When He Was Younger
The best part was that his nickname was Sweet 'n' Low.
Willow Smith Sings Altered Version Of “Whip My Hair”: Watch
Willow Smith surprised the crowd with a very different rendition of her hit. Willow Smith’s “Whip My Hair” skyrocketed up the charts way back in 2010. Since then, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has radically diverged from the sound showcased in the hit single. According to Willow, the early stardom wasn’t all positive.
Latto Shoots Down Rumor That Lil Wayne Denied Her Request To Sample “Lollipop”
Latto says that Lil Wayne never turned down a request from her to sample “Lollipop.”. Latto says that Lil Wayne never denied her request to sample his song “Lollipop” and that she doesn’t even have a song that uses the 2008 hit single. Several outlets shared the rumor over the weekend.
GloRilla Fires Back At Lil Duval For Making Fun Of Her Name
Earlier this month, Memphis native GloRilla trended online after social media users discovered her real name— Gloria Hallelujah Woods. People poked jokes at the rapper, but she remained unbothered before firing back on Twitter. “[And] why y’all acting like Ian been told y’all my middle name hallelujah? Dats why...
Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous To Headline “I Love RNB” Festival
Chingy, Mya, Nivea and more will also be performing. Music lovers rejoice! Some of the biggest R&B and hip hop stars are joining forces for one of the biggest festivals of 2023. The “I Love RNB” festival, set to take place on Saturday, May 27th at the Queen Mary in Long Beach, CA, will feature Ashanti, Ja Rule and Fabolous as headliners.
Flavor Flav Celebrates 2 Years Of Sobriety: Watch
Flavor Flav hit an impressive milestone. Flavor Flav is a member of one of the most important hip hop groups of all time, and his and Chuck D’s legacies still loom large over the industry. While rumors have surfaced for years that the two may reunite as Public Enemy, it seems like Flav has been focused on living a healthier life.
Takeoff & Quavo Explain Viral Migos Moment With Joe Budden
In 2017, we couldn’t escape memes about that tense BET Awards moment between Migos, Joe Budden, & DJ Akademiks. One of the most recognized memes in Hip Hop arrived courtesy of the 2017 BET Awards. Rap is known for its tense moments, especially among rappers, but it came as a surprise when an interview with the Migos almost went left on the red carpet. Complex News‘s Navendra Alexis joined Everyday Struggle‘s Joe Budden and DJ Akademiks at the event, and as they chatted with some of the industry’s biggest hitmakers, things went left.
Candace Owens Labels Taylor Swift & Beyoncé’s Newest Albums, “Objectively Bad”
Candace Owens says she isn’t a fan of Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums. Candace Owens says that Taylor Swift and Beyoncé’s newest albums, Midnights, and Renaissance, are “objectively bad” and that everyone is just pretending they’re still good artists. The conservative pundit shared the hot take on her Twitter account, Monday.
MVW Brings In Valee, Desiigner, & More For “CONNECTIONS”
MVW has blessed fans with a new album. MVW has a distinct sound which sets him apart from many other trap producers. His frequent collaborations with Valee highlight his style, and his newest album, CONNECTIONS, does the same. CONNECTIONS sees MVW bringing in all of his friends. Valee, of course,...
Post Malone Injures Himself Again During Performance: Watch
Post Malone is having bad luck with his stages. Post Malone is in the middle of his “Twelve Carat” Tour, and it seems like his stages have it out for him. Last month, he fell into a hole in the middle of a stage in St. Louis, and bruised his rib, resulting in a hospitalization and delayed tour date.
Lil Baby Sets New Billboard Hot 100 Record Following “It’s Only Me”
Lil Baby is the youngest artist to achieve this feat. Lil Baby came through with his latest album, It’s Only Me a week and a half ago. As expected, it’s a massive commercial success. It’s Only Me topped the Billboard 200 with 216K units in its first week — his highest first-week sales to date. However, he simultaneously set a brand new record on the Billboard Hot 100, as well.
