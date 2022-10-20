Read full article on original website
Knicks star Derrick Rose gets brutally honest on lack of playing time amid Jalen Brunson’s emergence
It has been so far so good for the New York Knicks’ offseason acquisition, Jalen Brunson. The former Dallas Mavericks point guard has been everything he’s been chalked up to be thus far, and Knicks fans are loving the emergence of their new star. For his part, however,...
Clippers coach Tyronn Lue delivers strong message to Paul George amid Kawhi Leonard’s return
The Los Angeles Clippers may not have their first option in Kawhi Leonard at 100 percent, but they have a great partner alongside him in Paul George. If there were any doubt that George could still carry a team, those were put to rest on Saturday night. Head coach Tyronn Lue also made sure of that.
PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs
The Philadelphia 76ers are going to be a real threat to the title this season. The San Antonio Spurs, on the other hand, are going to be one of the worst teams in the league as they embark on a full rebuild. This has been the narrative for these two sides ahead of the season. […] The post PJ Tucker goes nuclear in Sixers locker room after embarrassing loss to Spurs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: LeBron James, Anthony Davis’ instant reactions to Russell Westbrook’s bad shot that doomed Lakers
While LeBron James refused to talk about Russell Westbrook’s bad shot in crunch time that doomed the Los Angeles Lakers against the Portland Trail Blazers, his on-court reaction may provide some hints about his feelings towards the epic fail. To recall, with 30 seconds remaining in the game and...
‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson knows exactly how Russell Westbrook can silence the haters, and it’s not by fighting and firing back at all the negative media narratives and fan criticisms. Speaking with Shannon Sharpe on his Club Shay Shay show, Johnson issued a rather stern advice for Westbrook as he navigates through a […] The post ‘Admit it’: Magic Johnson issues stern advice to Russell Westbrook amid embarrassing start with Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Warriors star Stephen Curry goes viral after Dabo Swinney’s absurd ‘2-for-25’ comment
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry often goes viral for his incredible highlight plays and pre-game routines. On Saturday, however, he was the talk of the sports world because of Clemson football head coach Dabo Swinney. The Clemson Tigers beat the Syracuse Orange in the contest, but it wasn’t easy...
‘Punch me in the face’: Lakers’ Patrick Beverley claps back at Paul George on IG after Clippers win Battle of LA
The Los Angeles Clippers opened their account on Thursday night with a huge win over their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers. Paul George was hyped about the victory and he took to Instagram to share his thoughts on the win. Naturally, Lakers vet Patrick Beverley just had to clap back.
‘I don’t like mentioning him’: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals why he doesn’t agree with Kobe Bryant comparisons
There are few players in the history of the NBA that possess the same level of commitment to the game that the late, great Kobe Bryant had. You could say that Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of them. If you ask him, however, Giannis would much prefer to...
‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles
The Golden State Warriors spent most of preseason bragging about their wealth of quality depth. Steve Kerr and Stephen Curry invoked the “Strength In Numbers” 2015-16 champions as a comparison for these Dubs after their season-opening win over the Los Angeles Lakers, when Golden State celebrated ring night by going 11-deep in a blowout victory. […] The post ‘It’s sink or swim’: Steve Kerr’s blunt response to Warriors’ brutal bench struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch
The Los Angeles Lakers, who have started the season 0-3 after an inexplicable choke against the Portland Trail Blazers, are unequivocally the worst three-point shooting team in the league, having made a terrible 8.3 threes on 39.3 attempts per night through their first three games, a putrid 21.2 percent that’s eight percentage points lower than […] The post RUMOR: Terry Rozier a trade target for the Lakers, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
James Harden on career-first heater to start Sixers’ 2022-23 season
James Harden means business to start the 2022-23 season for the Philadelphia 76ers. Although the 1-3 record isn’t great, the Sixers veteran has been playing excellently so far. Through the first four games of the season, Harden is on a stretch of stellar production and protection of the ball...
Nets film study: Ben Simmons must play smarter after fouling out for third time in last four games
Brooklyn Nets players and coaches emphasized throughout the preseason that Ben Simmons’ re-acclimation to NBA play would be a process. That has been the case to open the season with Simmons fouling out of two of three games and scoring 17 total points. Simmons showed a more aggressive mindset in the first half of Brooklyn’s […] The post Nets film study: Ben Simmons must play smarter after fouling out for third time in last four games appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors
Magic Johnson is without a doubt one of the most esteemed and well-respected NBA legends today. As such, it isn’t surprising that teams from around the league would jump at the opportunity to have the Los Angeles Lakers icon be part of their ownership group. Apparently, one of those teams happen to be the Golden […] The post Lakers icon Magic Johnson reveals savage reason why he turned down ownership role with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Clippers guard John Wall reveals ruthless realization he learned after missing the entire 2021-22 season
NBA fans will be elated to see John Wall back on the court and healthy once again, especially after his well-chronicled battles with mental health struggles over the past few years. In two games thus far with the Los Angeles Clippers, Wall has put up 16 points and 3.5 dimes in only 23 minutes a night, showing that he has a lot left in the tank.
‘Pissed as hell’: John Wall gets brutally honest on Rockets putting him in mothballs for 2021-22 season
It is safe to say that John Wall loves where he is right now a whole lot more than his situation in the 2021-22 NBA season with the Houston Rockets. Wall and the Rockets had an agreement last season that he would sit out the year to give way to the youth movement in Houston. Shortly after the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Wall and the Rockets split ways, with the point guard eventually landing on his feet in Hollywood with the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Pelicans prediction, odds and pick – 10/25/2022
The Dallas Mavericks (1-1) travel to take on the New Orleans Pelicans (2-1) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Mavericks-Pelicans prediction and pick. The Mavericks are 1-1 heading into the second week of the season. Last week...
NBA Odds: Warriors vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 10/25/2022
The Golden State Warriors (2-1) will travel to Phoenix to take on the Suns (2-1) on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Warriors-Suns prediction and pick. The Warriors are 2-1 after a strong opening week which saw them...
Anthony Edwards’ brutally honest admission after getting booed during Timberwolves loss to Spurs
The Minnesota Timberwolves are on high alert after two brutal losses to the Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Wolves have put up some rough performances to start the 2022-23 season. Edwards is holding himself accountable for his struggles to start the...
Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks’ win against Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday had the whole NBA Twitter going wild. After all, what was supposed to be a marquee matchup between the brightest young stars in the league turned into a one-sided affair. Doncic destroyed the Grizzlies, and he needed just three […] The post Luka Doncic, Mavs’ demolition of Ja Morant, Grizzlies has NBA Twitter buzzing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA Odds: Pistons vs. Wizards prediction, odds and pick – 10/25/2022
The Detroit Pistons will travel to take on the Washington Wizards in a Tuesday night NBA matchup in our nation’s capital. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NBA odds series, which includes a Pistons-Wizards prediction and pick, laid out below. The Detroit Pistons...
