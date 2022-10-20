It is safe to say that John Wall loves where he is right now a whole lot more than his situation in the 2021-22 NBA season with the Houston Rockets. Wall and the Rockets had an agreement last season that he would sit out the year to give way to the youth movement in Houston. Shortly after the end of the 2021-22 campaign, Wall and the Rockets split ways, with the point guard eventually landing on his feet in Hollywood with the Los Angeles Clippers.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO