Hyperspectral cameras split the light reflected by an object into many narrow spectral bands, which they capture and process separately. That way, they record a spectral signature for each pixel in a scene. This signature is much richer than the red-green-blue image that our eyes capture. It may even uniquely identify the material in the picture since each molecule interacts with light in a specific way, resulting in a spectral fingerprint. These unique fingerprints are of excellent value for identifying and classifying all sorts of materials and objects, and they are vital for further automation in industrial processes. It allows us to, e.g., reveal the corrosion on the structural elements of a bridge.

