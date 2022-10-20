ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Robb Report

The 9 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men

In theory, all skincare is anti-aging in nature. If a product helps to maintain healthy skin, even in a small way, it technically counts. But when we use this polarizing term, what we mean is a more proactive push towards keeping the skin firmer, brighter, clearer and smoother for longer that those conditions would last without using these products. The best anti-aging creams, serums, oils and other products shower your face with antioxidants to shield the skin against everyday damage from pollution and UV exposure. Their extra doses of vitamins and other active ingredients go a step above and beyond...
techaiapp.com

Can An Ultrasound Facial Really Tighten Your Face?

Are your Clients looking to soften the first signs of aging with something more than skin care products? Do they ask questions about tightening up the skin but show concerns about the costs, recovery and risk involved? If so, it might be time to investigate the world of ultrasound facials.
techaiapp.com

Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training | MIT News

Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are complicated and can be tricky to learn, but students...
techaiapp.com

Hyperspectral imaging on an integrated chip

Hyperspectral cameras split the light reflected by an object into many narrow spectral bands, which they capture and process separately. That way, they record a spectral signature for each pixel in a scene. This signature is much richer than the red-green-blue image that our eyes capture. It may even uniquely identify the material in the picture since each molecule interacts with light in a specific way, resulting in a spectral fingerprint. These unique fingerprints are of excellent value for identifying and classifying all sorts of materials and objects, and they are vital for further automation in industrial processes. It allows us to, e.g., reveal the corrosion on the structural elements of a bridge.
techaiapp.com

Terra Whistleblower Calls Do Kwon ‘Sociopath’ and a ‘Charismatic Manipulator’

Terra creator Do Kwon, who is facing severe scrutiny, recently slammed “misinformation” floating in the media and downplayed serious charges by South Korean authorities as well as Interpol. The famed Terra whistleblower, FatMan, has now weighed in on the controversial figure’s statements made a few days prior on Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast.
techaiapp.com

Math enthusiasts take aim at STEM glass ceiling | MIT News

A good math problem is like a walled, secret garden, according to Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) head and MIT Professor Asu Ozdaglar, who was addressing an audience of middle and high school female-identifying mathematics contestants at the 14th annual Math Prize for Girls (MP4G) event. “Many...
CALIFORNIA STATE
techaiapp.com

This New Oracle Deck Combines the Magic of Astrology + Herbalism

Is a mystical card deck designed to amplify our intuitive and energetic knowledge. Harnessing the powerful connection between the wisdom of plants and their astrological correlates, this 55-card deck is already selling out with Anima Mundi’s hardcore fan base. Not familiar with Anima Mundi? Meet founding herbalist Adriana Ayales...
techaiapp.com

How to make a simple hydrating body lotion

The simple body lotion is a favourite cosmetic product and one that just about every brand, whether mainstream or indie beauty, loves to include in its range. For most of us, the body lotion is part of our daily personal care routine, applied after the morning shower for both skin moisturising and hydrating and the sheer pleasure of pampering ourselves before getting ready for the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy