Read full article on original website
Related
All blue-eyed people belong to only one single person on the Earth
Blue-eyed humans, take note: it turns out that you all sprung from the same person, which will undoubtedly cause great discomfort for the other blue-eyed people you're attempting to pull.
The 9 Best Anti-Aging Creams for Men
In theory, all skincare is anti-aging in nature. If a product helps to maintain healthy skin, even in a small way, it technically counts. But when we use this polarizing term, what we mean is a more proactive push towards keeping the skin firmer, brighter, clearer and smoother for longer that those conditions would last without using these products. The best anti-aging creams, serums, oils and other products shower your face with antioxidants to shield the skin against everyday damage from pollution and UV exposure. Their extra doses of vitamins and other active ingredients go a step above and beyond...
22 Wild Things Kids Did With Their Food Besides Eating It Like A Normal Person
"2-year-old once created an entire checkerboard out of sliced cheese that he stuck onto the window in our living room." —@KLM19464
techaiapp.com
Can An Ultrasound Facial Really Tighten Your Face?
Are your Clients looking to soften the first signs of aging with something more than skin care products? Do they ask questions about tightening up the skin but show concerns about the costs, recovery and risk involved? If so, it might be time to investigate the world of ultrasound facials.
techaiapp.com
Desktop simulation of MIT.nano die bonder enables virtual tool training | MIT News
Packaging is the final step in the process for manufacturing a semiconductor device. A critical tool for packing is the die bonder, which facilitates device assembly typically by attaching a chip in a precise location on a substrate. Die bonders are complicated and can be tricky to learn, but students...
techaiapp.com
Global VC Flourish launches Madica, an Africa-focused program to back pre-seed stage startups • TechCrunch
It is these gaps that continue to inspire the development of new programs like Madica by US-based venture capital firm Flourish Ventures, which hopes to lessen the burdens of building startups. Launched today, Madica is a pan-African investment program that aims to offer funding, technology support, and mentorship to underrepresented...
techaiapp.com
Hyperspectral imaging on an integrated chip
Hyperspectral cameras split the light reflected by an object into many narrow spectral bands, which they capture and process separately. That way, they record a spectral signature for each pixel in a scene. This signature is much richer than the red-green-blue image that our eyes capture. It may even uniquely identify the material in the picture since each molecule interacts with light in a specific way, resulting in a spectral fingerprint. These unique fingerprints are of excellent value for identifying and classifying all sorts of materials and objects, and they are vital for further automation in industrial processes. It allows us to, e.g., reveal the corrosion on the structural elements of a bridge.
techaiapp.com
Terra Whistleblower Calls Do Kwon ‘Sociopath’ and a ‘Charismatic Manipulator’
Terra creator Do Kwon, who is facing severe scrutiny, recently slammed “misinformation” floating in the media and downplayed serious charges by South Korean authorities as well as Interpol. The famed Terra whistleblower, FatMan, has now weighed in on the controversial figure’s statements made a few days prior on Laura Shin’s Unchained podcast.
techaiapp.com
Math enthusiasts take aim at STEM glass ceiling | MIT News
A good math problem is like a walled, secret garden, according to Department of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science (EECS) head and MIT Professor Asu Ozdaglar, who was addressing an audience of middle and high school female-identifying mathematics contestants at the 14th annual Math Prize for Girls (MP4G) event. “Many...
techaiapp.com
One of the crowd or one of a kind? New artificial intelligence research indicates we’re a bit of both
An Aston University computer scientist has used artificial intelligence (AI) to show that we are not as individual as we may like to think. In the late 1960s, famous psychologist Stanley Milgram demonstrated that if a person sees a crowd looking in one direction, they’re likely to follow their gaze.
techaiapp.com
This New Oracle Deck Combines the Magic of Astrology + Herbalism
Is a mystical card deck designed to amplify our intuitive and energetic knowledge. Harnessing the powerful connection between the wisdom of plants and their astrological correlates, this 55-card deck is already selling out with Anima Mundi’s hardcore fan base. Not familiar with Anima Mundi? Meet founding herbalist Adriana Ayales...
techaiapp.com
How to make a simple hydrating body lotion
The simple body lotion is a favourite cosmetic product and one that just about every brand, whether mainstream or indie beauty, loves to include in its range. For most of us, the body lotion is part of our daily personal care routine, applied after the morning shower for both skin moisturising and hydrating and the sheer pleasure of pampering ourselves before getting ready for the day.
Comments / 0