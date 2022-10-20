ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glens Falls, NY

George Takei to visit Glens Falls

By Jay Petrequin
NEWS10 ABC
 5 days ago

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – He’s an iconic face from “Star Trek;” a vocal fighter for LGBTQ+ rights; and next week, he’s coming to town. George Takei himself will be visiting the North Country, to spend an evening in Glens Falls.

“An Evening with George Takei” will be held at the Glens Falls High School auditorium next Wednesday, Oct. 26. Takei will visit the school for a 45-minute presentation that reaches far beyond his TV persona, reaching into his family’s time interned as Japanese Americans during World War II. From there, he will speak on his time as “Star Trek” character Hikaru Sulu, as well as his journey using social media to advocate for marriage equality as an openly gay celebrity.

The presentation starts at 6 p.m. at the school and will be followed by a 30-minute question-and-answer session with Takei. A reception with photograph opportunities will follow. The visit was powered by funding from the American Library Association’s Humanities Grants for Libraries, as well as private community funding.

