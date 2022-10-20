VMI, down to its third quarterback, lost him as well on Saturday, and with a litany of other injuries, the Keydets were dispatched by the Paladins, 41-3. Collin Shannon, who made his first career start last week at Chattanooga after injuries sidelined Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan, was knocked out of the game on a tough hit in the first quarter, leading to Wyatt Hagan taking over the play-calling duties.

LEXINGTON, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO