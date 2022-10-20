ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

VMI Football: Keydets, depleted by injuries and illness, no match for Furman in 41-3 loss

VMI, down to its third quarterback, lost him as well on Saturday, and with a litany of other injuries, the Keydets were dispatched by the Paladins, 41-3. Collin Shannon, who made his first career start last week at Chattanooga after injuries sidelined Collin Ironside and Seth Morgan, was knocked out of the game on a tough hit in the first quarter, leading to Wyatt Hagan taking over the play-calling duties.
LEXINGTON, VA
ACC Football Power Rankings: Clemson cements top spot, UNC closing in on Coastal title

Clemson, led by backup quarterback Cade Klubnik, rallied from a 21-10 halftime deficit to beat Syracuse, 27-21, inching closer to the Atlantic Division title. The Tigers scored 17 fourth-quarter points to secure the comeback win. Syracuse missed a chance to seize control of the Atlantic on a day when the Clemson offense sputtered for three quarters.
CLEMSON, SC
Liberty 41, BYU 14: A win for Liberty Football that was 51 years in the making

Jerry Falwell Sr. founded Liberty Baptist College in 1971. Two years later, the school, now Liberty University, was playing football, not well, necessarily – Liberty Football launched at the lowest level of intercollegiate competition, NAIA, then moved up to D2 in 1981, finally getting to FBS in 2018 – but having Liberty playing big-time college football was always part of the mission.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Halloween Happenings: Your guide for Halloween 2022 local events

Halloween is being celebrated in the region with haunted houses, hayrides, pumpkin picking and lots of events involving spooks, mazes, candy, crafts and fun for all ages. This story will be updated regularly, so check back for activities for the whole family. Scroll down for categories including For All Ages,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Waynesboro: Free STI testing offered Tuesday at Embrace Community Center

The Central Shenandoah Health District is partnering with the Embrace Waynesboro Community Center to offer free STI testing at their location on Oct. 25 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Testing will be provided for gonorrhea, chlamydia, HIV, syphilis, and Hepatitis B and C. Appointments are walk-in and available on a first come,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Conservation of grassland birds may provide incentives for qualifying farmers

Qualifying farmers and producers who adopt certain land management practices to help improve habit for grassland birds are encouraged to apply for an incentives program. Through November 15, Virginia Grassland Bird Initiative (VGBI) is accepting applications for its 2023 financial incentives program. The program pays qualifying farmers and producers in 16 counties, including Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
VIRGINIA STATE
Albemarle County: Charlottesville man wanted on multiple drug, weapons charges

The Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Taskforce executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Quince Lane, Charlottesville, on Oct. 19 that led to the discovery of three semi-automatic rifles, 1,330 grams of marijuana, 10 grams of cocaine, 100 Percocet pills, 100 tetrahydrocannabinol vape cartridges, $12,000 in cash, and various packaging materials.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Augusta County: Dentalpalooza event served 55 low-income, uninsured patients

The Augusta Regional Dental Clinic held a free dental clinic day on Saturday for uninsured adult residents of Augusta County. Seventeen volunteers from local dental offices reinforced the clinic’s staff to provide care to 55 patients. General dentistry services including consultations, fillings, extractions and cleanings were available. “It was...
Fashionably environmental: Shenandoah Green set to host Oct. 29 fashion show

The COVID-19 pandemic upset the world’s fashion cycle and encouraged the industry to rethink its impact on the environment. On Saturday, Oct. 29, at 11 a.m. Shenandoah Green invites residents to rethink their impact on the environment by modeling in a Green Fashion Show at the Sunspots Pavilion in downtown Staunton.
STAUNTON, VA

