God of War Ragnarok Trailer Reveals New Combat Gameplay, Features
God of War Ragnarok's release date is just a couple of weeks away now, and during the buildup to that launch, God of War fans have gotten yet another trailer showing off more gameplay. This time, the latest trailer was focused on combat and enemies, two elements which make up some of the prime reasons people play these sorts of games outside of the story and Kratos himself. Details about Kratos' new shields and how he uses his Blades of Chaos in this sequel were discussed among other interesting combat insights.
Dormant PS1 RPG Series Could Return Based on New Leak
A new leak has suggested that a popular RPG series from the past that first began on the original PlayStation could be coming back in some capacity. In a general sense, we've seen numerous remakes and remasters in recent years of games that first came to PS1. From MediEvil, to Resident Evil 2, to more cult-classic titles like Tactics Ogre: Let Us Cling Together, the PS1 has seen a big resurgence in recent years by proxy of these new versions of older games. And while it remains to be seen if this could be happening once again, it definitely seems like publisher Square Enix could be planning another revival of a dormant PS1 franchise.
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Trailer Revealed
It's been a busy week for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Monday, Marvel Studios unveiled the first teaser for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, sending fans of the franchise on a journey into the Quantum Realm. Now, the House of Ideas has released another teaser and it sure is a doozy. Tuesday, Marvel shared the first glimpse at the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, the second "Special Presentation" offering from the Burbank-based outfit.
One Piece Releases Epic Art for Volume 104
One Piece is pushing forward with its manga's final act, and all eyes are on the Straw Hats thanks to their new adventure. After all, the gang reached new heights during the Wano Country saga, and Luffy is taking the lessons he learned on the seas. Now, Shueisha is ready to honor Wano's final moments with a new volume, and the cover art of volume 104 is looking gorgeous.
Fallout TV Series First Look Revealed by Amazon
Amazon revealed a first look at its upcoming Fallout TV show this week as part of the 25th anniversary of the survival game series. The stylized shot from the show depicts one of the key parts of Bethesda's Fallout games – the moment a massive vault door rolls back and reveals the outside world, a moment typically reserved for the opening segments of the Fallout games. No other details regarding a release date or anything else related to Amazon's Fallout show were shared, however.
James Cameron Says Marvel and DC Characters Lack Depth and "Act Like They're in College"
James Cameron has delivered audiences some of the most financially successful films in history, but when it comes to big blockbusters like those produced for the Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe, the filmmaker thinks the characters lack complexity and act like "they're in college." The filmmaker specifically chided those two franchises when it came to discussing his Avatar series and how, with the upcoming Avatar: The Way of Water, the characters from the original film have undergone some major changes, while he feels that the characters in similarly large-scale adventures aren't explored in as much depth.
1899 Trailer Released by Netflix
Netflix has released the official trailer for 1899, a new genre-bending mystery-horror series from Dark creators Baron bo Odar and Jantje Friese. The streamer first revealed 1899 during its big Tudum fan event in September, which follows a group of passengers traveling across the Atlantic Ocean. It's here that the series' big mystery begins, as the Kerberos goes out in search of the missing Prometheus. The ocean can be a very unforgiving place, and an empty Prometheus only serves to ramp up the intensity. 1899 isn't your typical cruise ship vacation show, as its first trailer highlights.
House of the Dragon Showrunner Says Dark Lighting and Visuals Will Be Addressed Before Season 2
In the final season of Game of Thrones, fans objected to some episodes they said were too dark to properly see and understand. The issue reared its head again in the first season of the Thrones spinoff House of the Dragon, and in both cases, the creatives behind the show defended the baffling decision as a creative choice. Now that the first season is over, though, it seems as if showrunner Ryan Condal is backing off of that a little bit, and seems open to addressing fan concerns.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatumania Releases Ant-Sized Version of New Trailer
The promotional cycle for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is officially underway. Monday, Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for the project, unveiling Jonathan Majors' Kang to the masses for the first time. Now that fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have found adequate time to take in the first version of the trailer, the marketing minds at Disney quickly put together another look at the film.
Age of Mythology Retold Announced
After years of requests from fans, Age of Mythology is finally coming back. To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Age of Empires series today, Xbox and developer World's Edge held a massive presentation that talked about the future of the franchise. And to capstone this live stream, it was confirmed that Age of Mythology will now be returning in the form of a new remaster.
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Celebrates Anime's Debut With Power
Chainsaw Man is now working its way through its premiere anime season this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is helping to celebrate the anime's debut by bringing Power to life! The anime taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been massive in its own right as it was not only the most anticipated new anime release of the year overall, but it has also already been one of the biggest premieres. Things got off to an explosive start in the first couple of episodes as fans were introduced to some heavy hitters from the manga like Power.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Reveals New Ghost-Type Dog Pokemon
Update: The new Pokemon, Greavard, has officially been named. We've updated the story with a second trailer for the Pokemon found below. Original: The Pokemon Company has revealed a brand new Pokemon. Earlier today, The Pokemon Company revealed a new trailer in which a woman took footage of a new dog-like Ghost-type Pokemon. Details about the Ghost-type Pokemon are unclear, but it appears to be a Pokemon that emerges from the ground and passively sucks the life force out of a trainer (similar to many other Ghost-type Pokemon.) As of press time, no name was given for the new Pokemon, nor were any other details revealed. You can check out the new trailer below:
Netflix Cancels New Comedy Series Before First Season Premieres
The digital media landscape is ever-changing with streamers recently testing the waters with cancellations and the like. When it comes to Warner Bros. Discovery, that means shelving films that have already been filmed and are well into post-production. Netflix has now made a similar move, cancelling one of its upcoming shows whilst in the midst of production. Monday afternoon, the streamer canceled Bad Crimes, an animated project from the minds of Greg Daniels and Mike Judge.
Netflix Wants to Shift Its Anime Production Strategy, Says New Report
Netflix has come a long way since the service debuted, and these days, the global giant is known for pushing streaming to the world's stage. With its reach covering the globe, Netflix has become a go-to solution for our entertainment needs. From movies to shows, the service has them all, and it began moving into the anime sphere several years ago. Butt if a new report is right, then it seems Netflix is ready to shake up its production procedures for future titles.
House of the Dragon Season 2 Will Continue Making Changes to Game of Thrones History
The first season of House of the Dragon has stuck fairly close to the roadmap laid out in George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood, but the series has also taken a few opportunities to make changes for itself. The situation with Laenor remains the biggest change from the text, as the show opted to keep him alive in a plot to fake his death, rather than kill him. That said, there have been a lot of small changes throughout the season, especially when it pertains to the various feelings and motivations of characters.
Chainsaw Man: Crunchyroll Addresses Server Issues Amid Episode 3 Release
Chainsaw Man's third episode is now online but fans using Crunchyroll to stream the latest installment from Studio MAPPA might be running into some issues as the streaming service has addressed that their servers ran into some speed bumps. With this latest installment further focusing on Denji and his new devil-hunting partner, Power, it also takes the opportunity to introduce the Bat Devil, one of the most terrifying supernatural threats that the Chainsaw Man has faced so far following his fusion with his beloved dog, Pochita.
Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Finally Revisits Rukia
Bleach's Thousand Year Blood War has hit the ground floor running, wasting little time in placing Ichigo and his friends front and center against the new villains known as the Wandenreich, an off-shoot of the supernatural family known as the Quincies. With Ishida happening to be a member of this clan, the Quincy ally spent the latest episode attempting to uncover the Sternritter's secrets, as the Soul Society finds itself under siege which works as a platform for Rukia's return after being away for so long.
Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Electronic Lightsaber Goes Up For Pre-Order Tomorrow
We are in the second week of a 9-week Star Wars-themed holiday event that Hasbro has dubbed "Bring Home the Galaxy". The first week launched pre-orders for a Black Series Phase II Clone Trooper helmet and a wave of Retro Collection figures, but this time around a new Force FX Elite Lightsaber is taking the spotlight. Specifically, Luke Skywalker's iconic green Lightsaber as it has appeared in everything from the original Star Wars films to The Mandalorian series on Disney+.
Dragon Ball Takes Over the Internet as Goku's Actor Turns 86
Dragon Ball has enjoyed a solid comeback this year, and of course, Goku is just as popular now as he has ever been. Thanks to his latest movie, the Saiyan is thriving, and he has more adventures on the way when Dragon Ball Super brings its manga off hiatus. Despite his age, Goku has only just begun his journey, and now his voice actor is taking over social media in light of their 86th birthday.
Black Adam 4K Blu-ray Pre-Orders Include An Exclusive Funko Pop Giftset
After a 15-year wait, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson finally got to play Black Adam on the big screen. The film is performing well at the box office, and audiences seem to be enjoying it, so it seems likely that a lot of DCEU fans will be adding it to their Blu-ray collection when it launches. If you are one of those fans, you have several options to choose from, including a 4K Blu-ray edition giftset with a Funko Pop bundled in.
