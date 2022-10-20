ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown

By Zachary Farwell
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown.

There were no reports of damage from the boom, according to the Jefferson City Police Department. ABC 17 News reached out to several agencies to confirm what caused the noise.

A post made in a Facebook group for Jefferson City had more than 170 responses with various reports about the boom.

Residents across Jefferson City and as far south as Russellville reported hearing the noise.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
