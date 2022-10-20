Carbon monoxide levels back to zero at Longfellow Elementary following leak, evacuation

Carbon monoxide levels are back to zero at Longfellow Elementary School Thursday following a leak that evacuated the school the day before, according to officials.

After an inspection and various tests, officials determined the carbon monoxide leak Wednesday was due to a problem with fresh air intake, said Elle Moxley, a spokeswoman for Kansas City Public Schools. The school fixed the issue and is conducting three tests of the system throughout the day to ensure carbon monoxide levels remain at zero.

Students attended classes Thursday at Manual Career and Technical Center and Woodland Early Leaning Center following the carbon monoxide leak discovered around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officials haven’t determined if students will return to Longfellow Elementary Friday.

The seven students and two staff members who were taken to the hospital following the evacuation have been released, Moxley said.

Staff contacted emergency personnel and evacuated the building Wednesday morning after some students reported feeling sick, Moxley said. Fire crews that arrived on the scene said carbon monoxide levels in the school were so high, they maxed out some of the department’s equipment.

Students were bused to Manual Tech, where families could pick them up, Moxley said.

The school’s boiler system was inspected Friday and no issues were found, Moxley said. Heat systems were used in the school Monday and Tuesday without issue, but carbon monoxide detectors went off Wednesday.

The district is considering closing Longfellow Elementary School along with 10 other schools in the next few years under a proposed restructuring plan . Longfellow, along with Central High School and Troost and James elementary schools, could close as early as next fall.

Consultants recommended Longfellow’s closure because of its enrollment of less than 250 students, poor building condition and more than $6.5 million of deferred maintenance costs. Moxley said the building has a low capacity of 325 students and while the population of school-age children in the area has increased, public school enrollment hasn’t.

The district is seeking community feedback before the school board votes on a final plan in December. Moxley said the meeting for Longfellow should be held some time next week.

Sarah Ritter contributed to this report.