Tallulah, LA

West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
WEST MONROE, LA
Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
MONROE, LA
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room, West Monroe man behind bars

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and attempting to enter a vehicle associated with the original warrant case.
MONROE, LA

