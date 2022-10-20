Read full article on original website
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The...
cenlanow.com
Search warrant lands Monroe man in jail for 2 pounds of narcotics and firearm, authorities confirm
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Louisiana State Police executed a search warrant for a residence on Ticheli Road in Monroe, La. During the search, authorities located two pounds of marijuana, mushrooms, a scale with marijuana residue, and a .45 caliber pistol. According to authorities,...
cenlanow.com
Trial delayed again for 2015 fatal stabbing of ULM graduate
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s Office that Quinton Tellis’ case will not proceed to trial this week. According to officials, Tellis was transferred to Mississippi to serve the five-year habitual offender sentence he has in that jurisdiction. Tellis...
cenlanow.com
West Monroe man arrested for over 3 pounds of narcotics and handgun after anonymous tip, police say
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous complaint on Sunday, October 23, 2022. According to authorities, the complainant advised deputies that narcotics were being sold and used at a residence on New Natchitoches Street in West Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies made...
cenlanow.com
Xanax, Meth, Cocaine, and firearms found in motel room, West Monroe man behind bars
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that 31-year-old Marquis Darmale Carter, a wanted fugitive, was located at the OYO Motel in Monroe, La. Upon arrival, deputies observed Carter leaving a room, walking downstairs, and attempting to enter a vehicle associated with the original warrant case.
cenlanow.com
Vidalia woman attempts to flee Concordia Parish Jail; nearly strikes deputies with SUV
VIDALIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 24, 2022, 26-year-old Kristen Berry was being processed in the Concordia Parish Jail. While she was in the booking area, a warrant was presented to Berry, and she allegedly called her probation officer. According to officials, a parish resident then entered the...
