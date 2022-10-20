Rosalía stars on the cover of Vogue Spain’s November 2022 issue. The splashy sudo-religious spread, shot by Harley Weir, saw the musician like never before bathed in harsh red lighting and dressed in futuristic fashions. The cover look saw the “Motomami” clad in Miu Miu fresh off the runway from head to toe featuring a woven asymmetrical chainmail skirt layered atop blue undergarments. The “Bizcochito” singer was styled in a see-through high-neck crop top that peeked through to a satin baby blue bra. Sporting dampened blunt bangs and a wash of blue over the lids, Rosalía was a wispy vision, the...

12 MINUTES AGO