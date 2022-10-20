ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids Pumpkin Picking as Tom Brady Goes to North Carolina for Away Game

The model was seen in Miami at a pumpkin patch with her kids over the weekend amid marriage troubles with Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen enjoyed some fall festivities with her kids over the weekend amid tensions in her marriage to husband Tom Brady. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model, 42, was seen taking her kids to a pumpkin patch in Miami on Saturday, where Bündchen was photographed at the farm securing a large pumpkin. She dressed casually for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a charcoal t-shirt...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
