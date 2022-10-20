The model was seen in Miami at a pumpkin patch with her kids over the weekend amid marriage troubles with Tom Brady Gisele Bündchen enjoyed some fall festivities with her kids over the weekend amid tensions in her marriage to husband Tom Brady. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the model, 42, was seen taking her kids to a pumpkin patch in Miami on Saturday, where Bündchen was photographed at the farm securing a large pumpkin. She dressed casually for the outing in a pair of gray leggings and a charcoal t-shirt...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO