Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another
Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Deputies searching for escaped inmate
Carter escaped while receiving medical treatment at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center in Lafayette's Oil Center Monday night.
Three injured in shooting in Abbeville
Abbeville Chief of Police, Mike Hardy, has confirmed three people were injured in shooting Monday evening.
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank
Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
UPDATE: Victim in Evangelin Thruway Murder Identified
The victim and suspect in this morning's homicide on Evangeline Thruway in Lafayette have been identified
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit
Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
KPLC TV
Authorities searching for two suspects after attempted ATM burglary
Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - The Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in finding two suspects who they believe tried to break into an ATM in Oberlin. Authorities say deputies received a call from a concerned citizen around 4:22 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21 who...
One dead, another in jail after fight
Both men are from Lafayette. One is dead after he hit his head, another is booked with murder; police say the men were fighting.
One person injured in Lafayette shooting
Police are asking for information from the public to help solve the crime. The victim is a juvenile, police say.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022. Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment. Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana. Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder:...
Bunkie man killed Sunday in single-vehicle Evangeline Parish crash
A Bunkie man was killed Sunday evening in a single-vehicle crash near St. Landry in Evangeline Parish, State Police said.
Louisiana bar owner accused of allegedly taking split of employees’ tips
Former employee at Wurst Biergarten bar has filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Labor
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Man shot dead in Opelousas Sunday
Opelousas Police are currently on the scene of a homicide that occurred on the 100 Blk of S. Academy St.
Man arrested, accused of shooting at kids TPing his house
Deputies determined the man is a convicted felon, so he also was booked with felon in possession of a firearm.
Fatal shooting in Opelousas leaves one man dead
One man is now dead in Opelousas after shots rang out at the 100 block of S. Academy St. Police are still locating a suspect. The victim's identity will be released once direct family is notified.
Former Louisiana police officer accused of beating teen restrained in hospital bed, convicted of malfeasance
Opelousas police officer fired after beating a Black teen, convicted on three counts of malfeasance in office
KPLC TV
Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Duson man killed after crashing into a tree in St. Landry Parish
A 45-year-old man is dead following a single-vehicle crash last night, according to the Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop I.
Comments / 0