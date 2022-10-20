Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO