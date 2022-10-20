ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another

Speed Suspected as a Factor in Louisiana Crash on LA 115 that Killed One and Injured Another. Louisiana – On October 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that Troopers from LSP Troop I began investigating a single-vehicle incident on Louisiana Highway 115 north of LA 106 in Evangeline Parish soon after 7:30 p.m. on October 23, 2022. Jaworski Christmas, 41, of Bunkie, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank

Louisiana Felon Arrested After Allegedly Shooting at Juveniles for a Prank. Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on October 21, 2022, that on October 20, 2022, at approximately 8:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Alister Court in Iowa, Louisiana in response to a call from a homeowner stating that he observed several individuals outside his home who appeared to be attempting to steal his car.
IOWA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit

Louisiana Healthcare Worker Arrested for Allegedly Raping a Victim During an Office Visit. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed on October 20, 2022, that on October 13, investigators received a complaint of a Nurse Practitioner named Brennan C. Bergeron, 29, of Iowa, Louisiana, allegedly raping a victim during an office visit at a local health care facility.
IOWA, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 21, 2022. Paul Wayne Moore, 56, Vinton: False imprisonment. Alan Clark Fruge, 50, Sulphur: Indecent behavior with juveniles. Nelson Lee King, 33, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug, possession of marijuana. Jean Roberto Ayala, 29, DeRidder:...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Arrest made in Quality Suites fire investigation

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Sulphur Fire Department responded to a structure fire at the Quality Suites on City Services Highway. The hotel has been empty since Hurricane Laura. However, construction to repair the damages had started recently. “We received a call at around three o’clock this morning for...
SULPHUR, LA

