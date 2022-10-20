ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Eau Claire man indicted on 25 counts of fraud

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 5 days ago

MADISON (WKBT) — A federal grand jury indicted an Eau Claire man on October 12 with 25 counts related to wire fraud, identity theft and money laundering.

The indictment accuses 43-year-old Robert Carter of getting credit cards and loans by using a myriad of false information on applications including using the identity of another person.

The indictment also claims Carter used false information to get businesses’ identification and other confidential data to apply for loans.

Carter is accused of racking up $511,177 as part of his alleged fraud scheme. He faces a max of 20 years in prison for each wire fraud and money laundering charge and 2 years prison time for each identity theft charge.

Carter appeared in U.S. District Court Wednesday. He is due for a detention hearing at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

NEENAH, WI
