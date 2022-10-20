NYSP: North Country man found dead in burned truck
TUPPER LAKE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Dexter man was found dead in his vehicle on Sunday, according to state police. Police responded to the scene where a black 2009 GMC Sierra truck was on fire in a field off McCarthy Street in the village of Tupper Lake.
Police said it was the body of 72-year-old Ross L. Goodenough, the registered owner. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call state police in Ray Brook at (518) 897-2000 .
Police are especially interested in locals with security cameras. If you live in the area, check your surveillance footage for suspicious activity between October 15 at 8:30 p.m. and October 16 at 6 a.m.
