SMART Board Approves Funds for 2nd Station in Petaluma
The SMART Train board of Directors have unanimously approved $14.1-million dollars to complete a second station in Petaluma. “I look forward to this really important new station coming online with the 2nd largest city in our county,” said SMART Board Chair and Sonoma County Supervisor David Rabbitt. “A lot of ridership potential over on the east side of town making it much easier for connections up and down the corridor.”
Six Counties, Including Sonoma, Could Experience Power Shutoffs Monday
Six California counties are at risk of power outages today. That affects hundreds in the central and northern part of the state. Officials say strong winds combined with drought conditions have increased the chance of a wildfire in Napa, Sonoma, Butte, Kern, Lake and Tehama counties. However, strong winds are not expected for Sonoma or Napa Counties. PG&E originally had more on the list for possible weekend shut-offs but scaled back that warning. If the outages do happen, they’ll only last until 3 p.m.
Sonoma County Residents Spend 39-Percent of Income on Housing
New data shows Sonoma County residents, on average, spend about 39-percent of their annual income on housing. The data was compiled by the Sonoma County Economic Development Board and it shows Windsor residents had the highest median income of any city last year. The average Windsor resident was making more than $115-thousand. Rohnert Park had the lowest average median income at about $81-thousand per resident. Residents living in the city of Sonoma spent an average of nearly half of their annual income on housing last year, the most of any city in the county.
Win Tickets To The Sonoma County Home & Gift Show!!
It’s time for the 28th Annual Sonoma County Holiday Home & Gift Show—AND—the 8th Annual Redwood Empire Train Show!. Taking place at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds November 4th through the 6th, from 10am to 5pm ALL 3 DAYS! There will be dozens of exhibitors covering home improvement, gifts & model trains!
Sonoma County Gas Prices Now Averaging $5.80 Per Gallon
Sonoma County’s gas prices are still on the downswing. The average price of a gallon of regular dropped three-cents overnight and is now five-80. That’s 32-cents less than last Tuesday and 19-cents less than one month ago today. If you are looking for the cheapest place to fill up, that would be at the Costco in Santa Rosa, where a gallon of unleaded is going for $4.89.
Pedestrian Dead After Collision in Petaluma
A man is dead after getting hit by a car in Petaluma. It happened while he was crossing North McDowell Boulevard on Saturday afternoon. The man fell backwards after being hit, then hit his head on the pavement. Police say it was a slow-speed collision. It’s unclear if the driver will face charges.
Sonoma County Gas Prices Back Under $6 Per Gallon
Gas prices in Sonoma County and throughout California are still falling after refinery issues were fixed. The average price of a gallon of regular gas in Sonoma County is $5.83, down a cent from Sunday. A week ago, it was $6.16. Last month, gas prices approached record highs in Sonoma County and broke records in other parts of California. That was because of refinery issues that reduced supplies on the West Coast. The cheapest gas in Sonoma County is at the Costco in Rohnert Park were a gallon of unleaded is $4.89.
Rohnert Park Opens 60-Unit Homeless Housing Site
Rohnert Park will open its first homeless housing site today. The $15-million, 60-unit facility will be opening its doors to its first residents. Those living in the new facility will use it as temporary housing, while working with a case manager to find more permanent homes. Rohnert Park expects to serve about 100 people per year at the housing site. The city has an estimated 250 homeless people. A large number of them live in an encampment off Roberts Lake Road.
English and Math Test Scores Down in Sonoma County Schools
It appears the pandemic had a significant impact on students’ ability to learn. Public school students’ English and math test scores are down throughout California, and they fell even further in Sonoma County. The numbers, released Monday, compare pre-pandemic 2019 scores with 2022 scores. Compared with three years ago, Sonoma County’s students scored five-point-five-percent lower in English and seven-percent lower in math. Statewide, English test scores dropped by four-percent, and math test scores dropped by more than six-percent.
Vallejo Restaurant Offering “Pay-What-You-Want” Menu
A Northern California restaurant is taking care of its customers. Momo’s Cafe in Vallejo, just north of San Francisco, is offering a “pay-what-you want” menu. It comes as the restaurant was recently bought by local rapper LaRussell. He took to Twitter last week to say customers can pay whatever they feel comfortable, and his company will take care of the rest. For those who can’t foot the bill, the artist said that’s no problem. The promotion started Monday and goes through the rest of the year.
Ghost Thrown Away in Santa Rosa Park; Suspect on the Loose
Santa Rosa police are looking for a man who threw away a ghost gun near Southwest Community Park. Over the weekend, police were responding to an unwanted person at the park when they saw an unrelated fight across the street. They approached and one suspect with a duffle bag took off running. As police pursued on foot, the suspect threw the bag into the front yard of a residence on Westland Drive. He then jumped a fence into the backyard of a large property on Burbank Avenue. Police couldn’t find the suspect but they opened the duffle bag and found a polymer 80 “ghost gun” with a 30-round extended Glock magazine, a second 10-round magazine with 3 rounds, and over a pound of processed marijuana.
Transient Arrested After Luring Incident at McDowell Park in Petaluma
A man who was wanted on suspicion of trying to lure a child away from a park in Petaluma is now behind bars. The 42-year-old man, Lionel Gonzales, who police say is a transient, was arrested Friday night. The child was playing at McDowell Park on Thursday, when the man allegedly tried to talk them into leaving with him. The child’s parents then scared the man off. The child positively identified the suspect to police.
Staffing Issues Affecting Mail Delivery in Santa Rosa
Staffing issues are causing mail to be delivered to Santa Rosa residents sometimes as late as 10 p.m. A spokesperson for the USPS in Northern California confirmed to The Press Democrat that at least 30 of Santa Rosa’s 150 mail carrier routes are either vacant or will soon be vacant. That means other carriers are having to take on partial routes in addition to their usual one dedicated route. The spokesperson also told the newspaper that an earlier-than-usual holiday shopping season is also causing delays. Even with Black Friday a few weeks away, the USPS is already seeing an influx in the number of parcels needing to be delivered.
Santa Rosa’s First Gun Buyback Event a Success
Swapping guns for cash. Hundreds of people did just that over the weekend in Santa Rosa. It was the city’s first gun buyback event and hailed as a “big win.” Police handed out $200 for rifles and handguns, and $300 for automatic weapons and ghost guns, no questions asked. Organizers say they hit $20-thousand in the first 30 minutes and ran out of money in just a few hours. Most of the guns will be destroyed.
Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson Moved Off Death Row
Convicted California murderer Scott Peterson has been moved off of death row inside San Quentin State Prison and is being relocated to Mule Creek State Prison, east of Sacramento. His death sentence was imposed after the 2004 verdict where a jury found Peterson guilty of first degree murder of his wife Laci and second degree murder of their unborn son. That verdict was overturned in August of 2020 by the state’s high court. A state judge is still evaluating if Peterson will get a new trial due to the jury may having been tainted by a biased jury member.
Petaluma Teenage Girl Reports Attempting Kidnapping
Petaluma police are seeking your help in finding attempted kidnappers. Last Thursday afternoon, a 12-year-old girl was dropped off by her father near the intersection of Madison Street and Ellis Street so she could walk home. Then an older white van started following her. The girl said the van had lots of dents, black rims, tinted windows, and the “F” word spray painted in black color on the passenger side door. A black male in his 20’s with a hoodie and ski mask got out and grabbed her but she managed to get away. She described the driver a white male in his 20’s with a diamond stud nose piercing. Upon being interview by police again, the girl said she saw another young female who also saw the van and ran away. However, she did not know who that girl was.
Activists Gather at County Offices; Call for More Police Accountability
Protestors gathered in Santa Rosa over the weekend to demand police accountability. On Saturday afternoon, about 70 activists gathered at the Sonoma County Administration complex in Santa Rosa for a demonstration and protest. They placed 97 stripes of paper with the names of people who they say have been killed by local law enforcement from 2000 to 2022. Names of those posted included David Pelaez-Chavez, who was shot and killed by a deputy this past July, and Andy Lopez, who was shot and killed by a deputy in 2013. Speakers included David’s brother, Jose Pelaez, who called the way they killed David ugly and unnecessary. North Bay Organizing Project planned the event as part of a national day of protest against police brutality.
