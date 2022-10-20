ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Christmas Connection’ doubles in size this year, and offers more shopping than ever in its history

By Danielle Cotterman
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland’s Christmas Connection will feature more than 450 vendors this year, making it the largest in its history and double the size of last year’s show.

For 36 years, Christmas Connection has been a place to find that perfect holiday gift and experience the holiday magic of the season.

This year’s event returns to the newly renovated I-X Center and takes place November 18-20.

Shoppers can browse everything from crafts, specialty foods, and soaps to ornaments, wood
creations, jewelry, and more.

In addition to shopping, holiday music performances will take place on stage and children have the chance to meet Santa, Mrs. Calus, and the Elves.

“We hope visitors feel the spirit of the holidays when stepping into this magical show, perfect for all ages,” said Show Manager Gina Gumina.

For the first time this year, there is a VIP Shopping Experience . This early access event allows visitors to be among the first to shop and is an opportunity to avoid crowds. The VIP access takes place Friday from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Tickets must be purchased online ahead of time for $25. You can find these tickets, here .

General admission tickets can be purchased for $12, here .

General shopping hours:

  • Friday, Nov. 18 10:00 a.m. – 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 19 10:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 20 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Other features of the 2022 Christmas Connection include ( list provided by organizers ):

  • The tallest Santa in Cleveland – 30 foot – waiting to greet shoppers.
  • Live entertainment on the stage where guests can relax and kick up their feet and sing along to festive entertainment.
  • Visit with Santa, Mrs. Claus and the Elves in SantaLand . Kids can also bring their letters to Santa to mail in the Santa Mailbox. (Don’t forget to bring your camera!)
  • Take a break from shopping to rest your feet and catch up on a classic Christmas movie in the Movie Area.
  • Take a string art class hosted by Strung by Shawna in the Craft Area located in the NE South Hall. (Small fee applies)
  • Kids can shop in the Sugar Plum Shoppe featuring over 3,000 pre-wrapped gifts (under $8.00 each), perfect for pint-sized wallets.
  • Stop by the Halle Bros Co. booth to meet Santa’s Keeper-of-the-Keys, Mr. Jingeling.
  • Convenient ‘ Shop & Drop ‘ lets guests leave their purchases and pick them up when they are ready to leave. And when you pick up your purchases, make life easier and take advantage of free gift wrapping. Donations to GiGi’s Playhouse are appreciated.
  • Visit the Ohio Lottery booth for fun games and prizes as well as Holiday Lottery scratch-offs for purchase. There will be three second-chance drawings each day where each winner will receive $100 in Ohio Lottery Christmas cash!
  • Heroes Day, Sunday, November 20 – All active military personnel, veterans, police, fire, and first responders will receive free admission to the show with a valid ID at the Box Office. Please note, this offer does not extend to family members & is only valid during regular show hours 10 a.m. -5 p.m.
  • New exclusive VIP shopping experience lets participants avoid the crowds and enjoy the show first on Friday morning. Plus, receive vendor deals, an exclusive shopping tote and the chance to finish up your holiday shopping before the general public even walks in the door! Limited tickets are available.
