willmarradio.com
Suspect in Willmar police shooting incident has court date Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A pre-trial hearing takes place in Kandiyohi County District Court Tuesday for 37-year-old Esteban Ramos Junior of Raymond. Ramos is accused of shooting at a Willmar police officer after a traffic stop in northeast Willmar January 15th. Ramos is charged with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder, 1st and 2nd Degree Assault, Illegal Possession of a Firearm, Dangerous Discharge of a Firearm and Fleeing Police. Bail is set at $750,000 unconditional, and a pretrial hearing before Judge Melissa Listug is slated for 9:30 Tuesday morning. A Rule 20, or Mental Competency Evaluation was performed on Ramos this past spring.
willmarradio.com
Man accused of driving drunk in fatal Kandiyohi County crash has court date Tuesday
(Willmar MN-) A pre-trial conference has been scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday for a Willmar man accused of driving drunk and killing a Willmar woman July 24th. 18-year-old Daniel Lohse is charged with 4 offenses including 2 felony counts of Criminal Vehicular Homicide and Criminal Vehicular Operation, along with two misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated.
willmarradio.com
Man arrested for fatal shooting in St. Cloud
(St. Cloud, MN) -- A St. Cloud man is in custody in connection with the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Michael Carpenter is being held on "charges related to homicide" in connection with the deadly shooting. Police say the shooting happened yesterday morning in a business parking lot in the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast. The woman died at the scene. The investigation is ongoing.
Woman killed in St. Cloud shooting, man in custody
ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A woman died early Monday in a shooting in St. Cloud, according to local police. In a tweet, the St. Cloud Police Department said a 28-year-old St. Cloud woman died at the scene of a shooting on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Monday morning. In a press release by St. Cloud police, officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 24.
willmarradio.com
Willmar explosives and weapons suspect ordered to undergo treatment
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man that has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun made his first appearance in U.S. District Court last Thursday. 39-year-old Brian Kohls was ordered to undergo in-patient drug and alcohol treatment after pleading not guilty to one count of possession of unregistered destructive devices, one count of possession of an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, and one count of possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of controlled substances.
Roseville murder suspect arrested, shelter in place order lifted
Crime scene tape surrounds a residence on the 1100 block of Ryan Ave. W on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Photo by Joe Nelson | Bring Me The News. A 17-year-old murder suspect is in custody late Tuesday morning, approximately 45 minutes after authorities in Roseville ordered a shelter-in-place amid the search.
Woman dead, man arrested after shooting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Minn. -- Police in St. Cloud say a woman is dead and a man is in custody after a shooting Monday morning.According to the city's police department, the shooting happened on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7 a.m.Police say a 28-year-old woman died at the scene. Her identity was not released pending an autopsy by the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office.A 36-year-old St. Cloud man whom police called a "person of interest" was arrested almost three hours later; he had fled the scene of the crime.He is being held on pending homicide charges.The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting. The shooting is still being investigated.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect Arrested in Connection to a Fatal Shooting Monday Morning
(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.
Garages and an Apartment Burglarized in St. Cloud
The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a burglary on 1300 block of 15th Street North. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She explains that a garage was forcibly entered and a black Masterbuilt Smoker was taken. St. Cloud Police is also reporting a burglary on the...
willmarradio.com
Crash near New London injures Willmar woman
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar woman was hurt in a crash near The Country Stop in New London Tuesday morning. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened at 8:34 a.m. at the intersection of Highway 23 and Highway 9. A Toyota Prius driven by Robert Loso of St. Joseph was attempting to cross Highway 23 when he hit an SUV traveling southbound on Highway 23. Loso wasn't hurt, but the driver of the SUV, Dunia Awale of Willmar, was taken to CentraCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Drive-by shooting investigated in Willmar
(Willmar MN-) Willmar Police investigated a drive-by shooting Friday night. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says around 9 p.m. there was a call to police about gunshots in the 700 Block of Southwest 7th Street, near Kennedy Elementary. Felt says there were no reports of any injuries. On social media a home owner posted pictures of a bullet hole in the side of her garage.
willmarradio.com
Missing girl found safe
(Owatonna MN-) A missing teen who may have been in the Willmar area has been found. Owatonna Police say 15-year-old Alexa Moreno-Lopez was found safe and is back with her family. Last week officials asked for the public's help finding Moreno-Lopez whom they said might be with an adult relative in the Willmar area. No more information was given.
willmarradio.com
Litchfield School Board remembers student killed in traffic crash
(Litchfield MN-) The Litchfield School Board had a moment of silence last night to remember Litchfield High School student Kaden Thomas, killed in a traffic crash Saturday morning. The Wright County Sheriff's Department says at 1:12 a.m. Saturday deputies were dispatched to a single motor vehicle crash near 7832 Nevens Av NW, west of Annandale. A car was traveling north on Nevens Av from Harrison Street and is believed to have taken the corner at a high rate of speed, left the road and hit a tree. The driver, 16-year-old Kaden Thomas of Cosmos was pronounced dead at the scene.
willmarradio.com
Record-tying sunny caught in Green Lake
(Spicer, MN) -- A Kandiyohi County man tied a state record for hybrid sunfish in Minnesota. The D-N-R says Aaron Ardoff of Spicer reeled in a one-pound-12 ounce sunny from Green Lake on September 18th while fishing with his brother and a friend. That ties a hybrid sunfish caught from the Zumbro River in 1994. Ardoff brought his fish to a local tackle shop where a fisheries supervisor weighed it on a certified scale. A hybrid is a cross between two species of sunfish.
willmarradio.com
Willmar man facing explosives charges
(St. Paul MN-) A Willmar man has been indicted for illegally possessing two explosive devices and a short-barreled shotgun. U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Lugar says on November 20th of last year, 39-year-old Brian Kohls illegally possessed they items, none of which were registered to him under the National Firearms Registration and Transfer Record. Kohls is also charged with being an unlawful user of controlled substances and is therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.
willmarradio.com
Grove City teen arrested for threats at Paynesville High School
(Paynesville MN-) The West Central Tribune reports an 18-year-old Paynesville Area High School Student is under arrest for threatening to shoot up the school and target three staff members and a student as alleged targets. The paper says Matthew Paul Herr-Ramirez was arrested at his home in Grove City Monday and appeared in Stearns County District Court Wednesday on five counts of Felony Threats of Violence. Unconditional bail was set at $200,000. The criminal complaint says several students told police they heard Herr-Ramirez make the threats both on Monday and on October 14th. Police say when they arrested him, he had an airsoft pellet gun with him.
willmarradio.com
Eleanor Ledeboer
Eleanor Jane Ledeboer, age 97, passed from this life into her eternal life on October 22,2022 at Brookdale senior living in Willmar. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, at First Christian Reformed Church in Prinsburg. Interment will be at Holland Township Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with the Tri-County Funeral Home. www.tricountyfuneral.com.
willmarradio.com
New civil trial date set for Tepetonka Golf Course land sale
(Willmar MN-) A new civil jury trial date has been set over the sale of land for a proposed golf course in Kandiyohi County. Dean Thorson of rural Spicer filed the suit against Cedar Hills Century Farm Inc. over the sale of 187 acres of land south of Lake Andrew to a group that wants to build the Tepetonka Golf Course.
kduz.com
Fire Destroys Contents in Church Outbuilding
Crews were called to a fire in an outbuilding on church property northwest of Kimball Saturday afternoon. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says at just after 2pm, they received a call regarding a possible structure fire at 10651 CR 8 in the townsite of Marty in Maine Prairie Township.
kfgo.com
Investigators find photos on missing St. John’s student’s computer
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying the people in about 30 photos found on the computer of Josh Guimond, the Saint John’s University student who’s been missing for nearly two decades. Twenty-year-old Guimond left a dorm...
