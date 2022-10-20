(KNSI) — The St. Cloud Police Department is releasing more information about a fatal shooting Monday morning. A press release says officers were called to the parking lot of a business on the 400 block of Lincoln Avenue Northeast just before 7:00. Upon arrival, they found a 28-year-old woman from St. Cloud who had been shot. Officers attempted life-saving measures, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The suspect left before officers arrived, but investigators say the 36-year-old man was picked up in Sauk Rapids just before 10:00 and brought to the St. Cloud Police Department for questioning. He was arrested, and records show he was booked into the Benton County jail, facing second-degree murder charges. The press release says officers recovered a handgun and that the suspect and the victim knew each other.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO