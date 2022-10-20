Read full article on original website
Watch: The Guardians of the Galaxy kidnap Kevin Bacon in trailer for holiday special
Marvel Entertainment has released a trailer for "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special," which will stream Nov. 25 on Disney+.
Megyn Kelly Shares Her Sister Died over the Weekend: 'Hug the People You Love'
Kelly's sister, Suzanne Crossley, died of a heart attack on Friday in Delmar, New York Megyn Kelly has shared the news that her sister Suzanne Crossley unexpectedly died of a heart attack this past weekend. "Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend," Kelly, 51, said on Monday's episode of The Megyn Kelly Show on SiriusXM. "My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crosley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack." According to Kelly, her sister hadn't "been in very good...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump While Pumpkin Picking with Tom Pelphrey — See Photos!
The couple is expecting their first baby together, a daughter Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are getting into the fall spirit with their baby girl on the way! The Flight Attendant star, 36, shared a series of adorable photos on her Instagram Story from her and Pelprey's outing to a pumpkin patch on Sunday, where she showed off her baby bump in a pair of overalls. The couple, who is expecting their first baby together, a daughter, had a cute photo shoot in front of a wall of pumpkins,...
Christina Perri and Husband Paul Costabile Welcome 'Magical Double Rainbow Baby Girl' Pixie Rose
Christina Perri and Paul Costabile announced they were expecting in May Christina Perri has welcomed her baby girl! The "Jar of Hearts" singer, 36, and her husband Paul Costabile announced on Instagram Sunday the arrival of daughter Pixie Rose. "She's here!" Christina wrote, alongside a picture of herself breastfeeding the new baby, who was born on Saturday, Oct. 22 "With a whole lot of faith, trust and pixie dust she has arrived safely. Please welcome our magical double rainbow baby girl." The couple, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Carmella Stanley, lost their daughter Rosie after...
Christina Hall Shares Photos from Son's Emotional Reunion with Siblings After a 'Week Away'
Christina Hall showed that her kids miss each other when they're apart in a sweet moment shared on her Instagram Story Christina Hall loves the sweet bond between her children. The mom of three shared a heartwarming photo on her Instagram Story this weekend as son Brayden James, 7, returned home after being away at camp for a week. In one of the sweet photos, Brayden hugs older sister Taylor Reese, 12 — both of whom she shares with ex Tarek El Moussa — tight upon his return. The...
'Ellen DeGeneres Show' Star Sophia Grace Reveals She's Pregnant, Expecting First Baby
Sophia Grace Brownlee, the influencer who first appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2011 when she was 9 years old, announced on Saturday that she's pregnant with her first child. Brownlee, 19, revealed and discussed the pregnancy in a YouTube vlog, where she admitted that she thought some of...
Hallmark's Kristoffer Polaha Talks 'Funny' New Christmas Film and Hope for His Romance Novels' Evolution
The actor's new Hallmark Channel movie We Wish You a Married Christmas premieres Saturday Kristoffer Polaha is helping jumpstart the holiday season. The actor, 45, stars in The Hallmark Channel's We Wish You a Married Christmas with Marisol Nichols (Riverdale), which premieres Saturday, and the actor describes as a "funny" holiday TV movie. "It's a different little film for Hallmark in the sense that we [the couple in the film] are already married," he told PEOPLE. "Ninety percent of the charm of these movies is watching young love bud....
90 Day's Ed Tells Liz She's 'Obviously Not the Right Woman' for Him: 'Have a Nice Life'
Ed and Liz's engagement party ended with a blowout argument after Ed accused Liz of being a lesbian It looks like Ed "Big Ed" Brown and Elizabeth "Liz" Woods are walking away from each other. Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? followed the aftermath of their engagement party argument — and it ended with verbal confirmation they'd be better apart. After Ed, 57, questioned Liz, 29, about her sexuality, the couple shared their least favorite things about one another. For Ed, it was Liz's lifestyle and friends....
Nicki Minaj Celebrates Her Son's 2nd Birthday with Minions-Themed Party: 'You're Perfect'
"Your Dad & I love you so much. You make us so happy," the rapper wrote Monday in an Instagram tribute to her son, whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty Nicki Minaj is celebrating her son's second birthday! In honor of the milestone, the "Super Freaky Girl" rapper hosted a Minions-themed party for her son, nicknamed "Papa Bear," whom she shares with husband Kenneth "Zoo" Petty. She posted a carousel of videos and pictures from the event on Instagram Monday. The first clip shows the celebration venue,...
Jennifer Hudson Wants This Grammy Winner to Appear on Her Talk Show: 'That Would Be Cool'
There's one special Grammy winner who has an open-door invitation to The Jennifer Hudson Show. Jennifer Hudson, 41, revealed her dream guest in an interview with Entertainment Tonight at theGrio Awards. After already hosting big names on the show like American Idol judges Simon Cowell and Randy Jackson, Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Earvin "Magic" Johnson, and Kelly Rowland, there's one singer she's really hoping to interview.
Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin Struggle with FaceTime, Announce Grace and Frankie Reunion Live Read
"I think we're on mute," Jane Fonda told longtime pal Lily Tomlin in a chaotic FaceTime call as they announced a Grace and Frankie reunion live read Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's friendship is still as strong as ever... even if their wireless connections are a little spotty. The duo shared a video to Instagram of their hilarious back-and-forth as they struggled with a FaceTime call in which they announced a live Grace and Frankie reunion table read on Oct. 28 to benefit the Jane Fonda Climate PAC. "I...
Taylor Swift Transforms into Sparkly Cinderella in Star-Studded 'Bejeweled' Music Video — Watch
Laura Dern, the HAIM sisters and Dita Von Teese are among the celebs cameoing in Taylor Swift's twist on the classic Cinderella story Swifties were gifted with a magical treat when the clock struck 12 a.m. overnight! "Bejeweled," Taylor Swift's second video from Midnights, dropped in the early hours of Tuesday morning, and the singer-songwriter's "twist on a Cinderella story" has a little of everything. "I want[ed] to make a video that was just for the fans who like certain things like glitter and Easter eggs and lots of little cameos," Swift, 32...
Stars You Forgot Were in Disney Channel Original Movies
From Kristen Stewart's stint in The Thirteenth Year and Brie Larson's role in Right On Track (and yes, that is Cousin Greg), here's a roundup of celebs who've appeared in Disney Channel Original Movies before becoming known as some of Hollywood's biggest stars Shia LaBeouf Shia LaBeouf, known for his roles in blockbusters such as Transformers and Disturbia, appeared in the Disney Channel Original Movie Tru Confessions in 2002. But before the actor nabbed the role as Eddie Walker in the DCOM, he shot...
Leslie Jordan's Best Roles, Funniest Videos and Inspiring Journey
The beloved star lived many lives before his tragic death at age 67. Take a look back at his career as an actor, country musician and social media personality Leslie Jordan made and remade his name several times throughout his career. As an actor, the Emmy winner was known for his boisterous spirit and funnyman bravado. In his philanthropy, he drew from his own lived experience, championing LGBTQ+ causes and advocating for recovering addicts. He spoke often about his experiences as an openly gay actor and about...
Love Is Blind's Raven Addresses Poorly Timed Jumping Jacks During Heart-to-Heart: 'A Horrible Time'
Love Is Blind viewers have criticized Raven Ross for performing her fitness routine while Bartise Bowden opened up about his parents' divorce in the pods Raven Ross knows exactly how her on-screen jumping jacks came across to viewers. During an episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Raven was seen exercising while speaking with Bartise Bowden in the pods. The only problem? It happened as Bartise was pouring his heart out to Raven and speaking candidly about his parents' divorce. "Editing is always a factor, but I'm going to...
Watch Drake's Son Adonis Sweetly Sing 'Happy Birthday Daddy' in Car with Mom Sophie Brussaux
Drake received the sweetest birthday wish from son Adonis, 5, who lives in France with his mom, Sophie Brussaux Drake is getting a lot of love on his birthday. The "God's Plan" rapper celebrated his 36th birthday in Miami Monday and started his day with wishes from son Adonis, 5. Drake shared a video on his Instagram Story that appears to have been sent to him by Sophie Brussaux, with whom he shares Adonis. The two appear in the backseat of a car, where both wish Drake a happy birthday....
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Expecting Second Baby Girl: 'We're So Excited'
The new addition will join big sister Cecily, whom Patti Murin and Colin Donnell welcomed in July 2020 Patti Murin and Colin Donnell are expanding their family! The actors and Broadway stars tell PEOPLE exclusively that they'e expecting their second child, a baby girl, due mid-April. "We're so excited," says Murin, who shares 2-year-old daughter Cecily Philips with Donnell. "We always talked about having a sibling for Cecily but had sort of left it up to, 'if this happens, it happens.' And when it happened and I...
Dolly Parton, Cardi B and More Pay Tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Shocked as If I Have Lost a Family Member'
The beloved character actor died in a car crash on Monday at the age of 67 The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of Leslie Jordan, who died Monday at the age of 67. Jordan's rep confirmed to PEOPLE died in a car crash in Hollywood, California, after an apparent medical emergency. The accident occurred at around 9:30 a.m. local time, according to the LAPD. Jordan's fellow stars and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media throughout the day after news of his death was announced. RELATED: Leslie Jordan Dead at...
Wayne Brady on Being a DWTS Front-Runner: 'I'm Approaching It with the Mindset of, This Is Mine'
Brady also opened up to PEOPLE about his performance on Monday night, which he delivered as he's recovering from a cold Wayne Brady is taking his role on Dancing with the Stars seriously — and he's here to win! Brady opened up to PEOPLE about how his perspective has changed and the relationships he's cultivated since coming on the show. "The way that I approach life, or any job, or any challenge that I'm given, is if you're going to do it, you should go in with...
Jennifer Aniston Washes Her Feet in Sink After The Morning Show On-Set Spray Tan 'Situation'
"This is what love is," Jennifer Aniston joked as The Morning Show's makeup artist scrubbed the star's feet in a sink after a behind-the-scenes spray tan mishap Jennifer Aniston is going for a more subtle glow. The Golden Globe winner, 53, offered some valuable advice for fellow spray tanners after she documented an on-set mishap while giving her 40.7 million Instagram followers a sneak peek at season 3 of The Morning Show. "Note to self: hands and feet, you must lotion before spray tan," she explains. "Otherwise, you end...
