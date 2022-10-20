Read full article on original website
NBC Philadelphia
Report: Silver Says NBA Has Thought About Demoting Teams to Solve Tanking Issue
NBA commissioner Adam Silver reportedly revealed he has some possible solutions for the league’s ongoing tanking issue in recent comments to Phoenix Suns employees. While calling the circumstance a “serious issue” during a question-and-answer session in the Suns' arena this week, he said he understands why teams would want to in order to land a “once-in-a-generation player.” Silver also took the opportunity to apologize to the Suns’ employees for workplace misconduct under owner Robert Shaver.
NBC Philadelphia
Josh Harris Says Sixers Can Recover From Slow Start Like Phillies
Josh Harris says Sixers can recover from slow start like Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. There's a famous saying that goes: "It's not how you start, it's how you finish." That's exactly how the 76ers' managing partner Josh Harris feels about the start of the NBA team's 0-3...
NBC Philadelphia
P.J. Tucker Has Wake-Up Call for Sixers Following Dismal Defeat to Spurs
Tucker has wake-up call for Sixers following dismal defeat originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Three games into his Sixers tenure, P.J. Tucker apparently felt a wake-up call was appropriate at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday night. With a loss at Wells Fargo Center to the Spurs, the Sixers slid to...
NBC Philadelphia
10 College Basketball Players to Watch for in 2022-23
10 college basketball players to watch for in 2022-23 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. New year, new college sensations. The last college basketball season was the year of the big men. Paolo Banchero of Duke, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Jabari Smith Jr. of Auburn captivated audiences en route to becoming the top three overall picks in the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBC Philadelphia
Why Philadelphia Adopted ‘Dancing on My Own' as Its Unofficial Anthem
Why Philadelphia adopted 'Dancing on My Own' as its unofficial anthem originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Eagles are currently enjoying a bye week after coasting to a 6-0 start behind the electric performance of Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, the Flyers opened their season winning four of their five first games. Perhaps the most surprising twist in the Philadelphia sports stratosphere is the 76ers, arguably considered Philadelphia’s best chance at a championship this summer, having dropped their first three games.
Jonas Brothers Will Perform In Cowboys’ Halftime Show on Thanksgiving
The boyband including brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick performed at the halftime show in 2008.
NBC Philadelphia
Serena Williams Says Chances of Comeback Are ‘Very High'
Serena Williams says chances of comeback are ‘very high’ originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Tennis legend Serena Williams is not ready to hang up the racquets quite yet. The 23-time Grand Slam champion said on Wednesday that despite her final farewell at this year’s U.S. Open, she...
NBC Philadelphia
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series Gear Available Now
Philadelphia Phillies 2022 World Series gear available now originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The showman took care of business on Sunday and just like that, the Philadelphia Phillies are the darling of Major League Baseball. The Phillies have endeared themselves in the hearts of baseball fans around the country...
