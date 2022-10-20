ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno police investigating Bartlett Street fatal shooting as self-defense

By Faith Evans, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
A Reno man died after being shot around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on the 100 block of Bartlett Street. Police say he was transported to the hospital and died of his wounds.

According to a press release, all parties involved remained on-scene and are cooperating with the investigation. Police have not made any arrests. Investigators believe that the shooter acted in self-defense.

Police have not yet released the names of the victim or perpetrators, or any further information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Reno Police Department's non-emergency line at 775-334-2121 or contact Secret Witness at 775-322-4900 or secretwitness.com.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Reno police investigating Bartlett Street fatal shooting as self-defense

Reno-Gazette Journal

