Read full article on original website
Related
Digital Trends
All the reasons the new Surface devices are worse than before
We expect tech to get better with each generation. After all, what’s the point of releasing a new version of your product if it’s not better than the previous version?. It’s the question I had after reviewing the new Surface Pro 9 and Surface Laptop 5. There are plenty of good things about these new Surface devices, but there are a few ways they’re actually worse than their predecessors, the Surface Pro 8 and Surface Laptop 4. That’s not what you want in a launch of new products, especially when the competition continues to move forward.
Digital Trends
This new Philips monitor is an ultra-bright mini-LED gaming beast
Philips has just unveiled a new range of products aimed at gamers, dubbed Evnia, and the first arrival is going to be an impressive mini-LED gaming monitor. The Philips Evnia display promises to deliver a high refresh rate combined with ultra-bright visuals, all packed into a neat aesthetic that strays from the usual gamer design. Philips also has several other Evnia-branded products coming soon.
Digital Trends
Google Pixel 6a is a steal at $299 at Amazon today
Apple iPhones might be slightly more popular than Android phones in the U.S., but worldwide, Android reigns supreme. If you’re an Android person in need of a new phone or maybe you’re looking to make the jump from iOS, you can do much worse than Google’s own Pixel 6a, which is no surprise given that Google is largely responsible for bringing the Android operating system to the world. One of the best Android phone deals going right now is this killer discount on the excellent (and budget-friendly) Google Pixel 6a, which you can score from Amazon right now for just $299 after a whopping 33% discount that knocks $150 off its normal $449 price tag.
Digital Trends
Motorola Razr 2022 is coming to the U.K. with a price Samsung will hate
The Motorola Razr 2022 is set to be available in the U.K. and pther parts of Europe starting October 25. It will be the first region outside China where the latest Moto foldable is sold. The last time we heard about the Razr 2022 was in August when the phone...
Digital Trends
Bose kills off its Sport Open Earbuds as new players enter the category
Bose has decided to pull the plug on its Sport Open Earbuds, a set of wireless earbuds that sit on your ear instead of inside it, according to a report from The Verge and confirmed by Bose. The move comes less than two years after the product’s debut. The remainder of Bose’s Sport Open Earbuds is now discounted to $119 (down from its regular $199 price) until all of the inventory has been sold.
Digital Trends
AirPods Pro alternative: Beats Studio Buds are $90 at Amazon
If you’re in the market for some AirPods deals but can’t stomach the price of Apple’s popular earbuds, you can get the Beats Studio Buds — an alternative to the more premium Apple AirPods Pro — for just $90 at Amazon right now. This is an impressive $60 discount from the Beats Studio Buds’ regular price of $150, and this deal also includes six free months of Apple Music. If you’re looking to replace some headphones or land something entirely new, this is one of the best headphone deals available right now.
Digital Trends
Meta Quest Pro reviewers came away impressed by these three things
Meta’s Quest Pro is now shipping and the first reviews have arrived, giving us some real-world insights into what to expect. Meta gave a surprisingly brief glimpse of the product in action during its Meta Connect event early this month but hands-on experiences are more revealing. Will the Quest Pro be worth the expense and is it really a productivity headset?
Digital Trends
Are Quest Pro’s virtual screens actually better than real monitors?
Meta’s Quest Pro is a $1,500 headset that promises to bring productivity to VR, something that has proven to be difficult due to display technology limitations. How can an 1800×1920 screen be sharp enough for text?. Do you need a Quest Pro or another monitor?. This new high-end...
Digital Trends
OnePlus Nord N300 looks neat and offers 33W charging for just $228
OnePlus is intent on dominating the budget smartphone market in the U.S., and its latest weapon to achieve that objective is the Nord N300. A successor to the well-received Nord N200, the latest OnePlus offering brings a few tricks to the party — such as 33W charging speed, something even high-end phones sold in the market miss out on.
Digital Trends
Save $200 on Samsung’s Freestyle HDR projector with Alexa
Spooky movies now, Christmas favorites later. Our projector deals will have you brightening up your wall with the classics, with one deal from Samsung standing out right now. Samsung’s The Freestyle portable projector is 25% off for a limited time, down to $600 from the original $800. This deal also includes a case for the projector — a $60 value — for free. You even have the option to pick it up in-store at a Best Buy near you or have it delivered.
Digital Trends
Does the Apple iPad (2022) have Face ID?
The release of the iPad (2022) marks the first time we’ve seen a unified design across Apple’s complete tablet lineup in four years. The 2022 model of the entry-level iPad gains the nearly bezel-free design of its more expensive siblings and also marks the next big step in the ultimate death of Apple’s Lightning port by bringing USB-C to the entire iPad family.
Digital Trends
This RTX 4090 GPU has a huge problem. It caught fire
It appears that there might be a problem with the 16-pin connector that powers the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090. According to a Redditor who owns the card, their GPU actually went up in flames, and parts of it have melted as a result. Is this a more widespread issue, and...
Digital Trends
This Samsung 75-inch TV is $580 today, and we can’t believe it
Right now, as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday deals event, you can buy a Samsung 75-inch Class TU690T 4K TV for just $580. That’s a considerable saving of $270 off the usual price of $850 and a great price for anyone looking for a large TV from a reputable brand. It’s one of the best TV deals around thanks to being part of the Best Buy sales event which means you get Black Friday prices early, giving you a chance to beat the rush. Read on while we explain why it’s worth your time.
Digital Trends
Cooler Master’s new 65% mechanical keyboard comes with hot-swappable switches
California-based gaming peripheral brand Cooler Master just announced the CK270, the company’s first mechanical keyboard with hot-swappable plug-and-play switches. Listening to feedback from fans and customers, the company took its CK271 65%-format keyboard, introduced a few new features, and deemed it the CK270. It added preinstalled Kailh Box V2 switches, which are known to be snappy and light, that users can also swap out if they prefer to use other kinds of switches — no soldering gun required. The keycaps themselves are made with PBT (polybutylene terephthalate), so they won’t wear off from heavy use.
Digital Trends
Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones just got a rare price cut
Bose is one of those old-school audio companies that’s been around for ages and knows what it’s doing, and is often in the same league as Sony, which often comes at a premium. Take the latest QuietComfort 45, one of Bose’s top-end consumer headphones, which usually goes for $329 but is discounted at Amazon to just $250. That makes the QuietComfort 45 cheaper than Sony’s Sony WH-1000XM4, and while they may not be at the exact same level, it’s still a great deal if you need high-end headphones on a budget. Of course, there’s also the WH-1000XM5, but that was released a year later, so it is not a direct competitor to the QC45 if you want the best that Sony has to offer.
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 review: one step forward, one step back
“The Surface Pro 9 ditches its headphone jack, but keeps the fundamentals solid.”. Microsoft really wants Windows on ARM to succeed. For tech heads and early adopters, that’s the real story behind the latest Surface Pro 9. But regardless of the configuration you choose, the Surface Pro 9 keeps...
Digital Trends
Apple’s canceled plans for a new cheap iPad sound incredible
Apple announced the 2022 line of iPads last week, but it seems like the lineup could have been a lot more interesting if the company went through with the plastic-backed version that it was reportedly developing but ultimately scrapped. Apparently, Apple was working on a budget iPad made primarily with plastic that included a detachable keyboard in-box for under $500. If that’s truly the case, then Apple might have scrapped an incredible device that may now never see the light of day.
Digital Trends
How to use Microsoft Teams
Learning how to use Microsoft Teams properly can save you heaps of time. It has a built-in whiteboard, video chat functionality, team organization tools, and integrates well with the Microsoft 365 productivity cloud and its suite of useful applications. With both educational and business interactions increasingly moving online, it is...
Digital Trends
It’s time to update your iPhone and iPad to iOS 16.1 and iPadOS 16
Apple has launched iPadOS 16 for everyone. This software update is available for free to folks with a compatible iPad model and it brings some big changes to the Messages app, has new smart tools for collaboration, a fresh new iCloud Shared Photo Library, Stage Manager, a Weather app (gasp!), and more. On top of that, Apple is also launching iOS 16.1 for all compatible iPhone models as well, like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.
Comments / 0