Caraway’s New Food Storage Containers Will Have You Wanting to Save Seconds

Scouted/The Daily Beast/Caraway.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Leftovers rejoice, you can be saved. One of our favorite cookware brands just released a new line of food storage containers that are like—so nice. I’m a big meal prep kind of guy, especially for my workday lunches. I have been using cheap, plastic Tupperware containers for years, but they just don’t do it for me anymore. Just in time for the holiday season, Caraway dropped the neatest, cleanest, and best-looking food storage containers I’ve seen, but they’re not just a pretty face—they’re super versatile too.

Free from BPA, PTFE, and PFAs, these microwave-safe food storage containers are a healthier, long-term option for food storage in your cabinets, fridge, or to sit soaking in the bottom of the pile of dishes that you said you’d get to “eventually.” The one feature that I love most about these is that you can actually use these in the oven. Yeah, really. Sure, you can microwave those Thanksgiving leftovers, but I think we all know the truth about what’s going to taste better. Caraway is offering the full set in six stylish colorways, so there is something for everyone. If you’re stumped on a holiday gift for a foodie friend or a budding chef on your list, Caraway’s premium food storage containers are a great choice.

Buy on Caraway, $245

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons , Ashley Furniture coupons , Macy’s coupons , and Overstock coupons .

Read more at The Daily Beast.