Weaver, AL

Weaver to be the setting for Casino Night 2022

 5 days ago

October 20, 2022

Weaver, AL – Saturday, October 22, 2022 at the NoAlan Event Center in Weaver will be Casino Night 2022. Casino Night is back again for the second year. Last year was an absolute blast, and they expect this year to be the same. Anyone is welcome to come, not just members! Price is $150 for a couple, or $80 if you are coming alone. That does include food, drinks (beer, wine, lemonade, sweet tea, & water), plus $500 of Funny Money to Gamble with. More money can also be purchased at the event. At the end of the event, the funny money can be redeemed for raffle tickets to some pretty big prizes. Last year the prizes included 6 months free gym membership, 6 month of fitaids, $100+ of gift cards to local shops, and more!

The location will be much closer to Jacksonville this year at The NoAlan (where Zoe’s on the Lake use to be). Because football season is a big deal, NoAlan has 3-4 very large TV’s that will be playing various college football games at the event.It’s not often that they are able to have an event like this outside of the gym to let loose and have fun with the people you have grown close to inside the gym. The main goal is to simply have fun, but any money that is made will go 100% to new equipment for the gym. Last year, Casino Night helped them purchase new Bike’s and because of that they were able to also purchase another Big Fan for the gym sooner than they had even expected.Tickets can be purchased here:
https://knyopf.pushpress.com/…/event/cal_38e00fcb4882b8…**if you are coming alone, send them a message for a discount code**

For more information, please contact the organizers. For a full list of local events click here.

