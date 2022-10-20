ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloved Central Jersey Dad Of Newborn Twins Dies In Crash At 29

By Valerie Musson
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
More than $13,000 has been raised for the family of Harjot Singh, a beloved Central Jersey dad of newborn twins who died in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 14 at the age of 29. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

Beloved Central Jersey dad of newborn twins Harjot Singh died in a car accident on Friday, Oct. 14. He was 29.

Born in Basant Pura, Barara Haryana, India, Harjot moved to New Jersey nine years ago and lived in Princeton Junction at the time of his death, according to a GoFundMe created for his funeral expenses.

Harjot spent the last seven years working as an Area Manager at 7-Eleven throughout Mercer County, his obituary says.

According to the fundraiser, he was an active member of the Central Jersey Sikh Association and a dedicated dad to his eight-month-old twin daughters, Nadar and Nimrat Kaur, and his son, Sahib Singh. He also leaves behind his wife, Gagandeep Kaur.

More than $13,000 has been raised in just one day on the campaign, which will be used to hold Harjot’s funeral service in his home country of India.

“Please help our family out, as they have been mentally and emotionally challenged by the sudden death of their loved one,” reads the campaign. “Help the family get back on their feet by donating in honor of Harjot Singh (Raja).”

In addition to his wife and children, Harjot leaves behind his father, Lakhwinder Singh; his mother, Rajinder Kaur; his brother, Namjeet Singh; his sister, Jaswinder Kaur; as well as many extended family members, co-workers, and close friends.

Comments / 13

Murph88
5d ago

Who? I don't understand what made him a beloved figure because he had twins. Did I miss something in the article? Anyhow, I feel sorry for him and his family.

4
Trish Trish
5d ago

Truly sad. He lived not far from me. My condolences and sympathy to his babies, and family.

5
