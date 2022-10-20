Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies.

The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates.

The report details how the port has doubled its tonnage in recent years.

What that means is more jobs, more business revenue, more local purchases, and more tax revenue. Port jobs increased by nearly 55% from 2018 to 2021 — and those employees spent nearly $265 locally for every $1,000 they earned last year, the report indicated.

However, port officials say job growth related to the port activity had even a bigger impact for the Valley. Jobs related to the port but not considered as “port jobs” more than doubled since 2018.

“[The] Port is responsible for a total of 9,725 jobs, which include direct (920), induced (1,109), indirect (163) and related (7,533) jobs; a 108% increase from the 2018 study,” port officials clarified.

The report detailed increases in the port’s overall economic value since 2018.

“Direct, induced, and indirect state and local taxes generated by port activity grew by $7.89 million and directly dependent business revenue increased by $82.43 million,” the report stated. “Total economic value of the Port of Harlingen Authority maritime activity increased from $1 billion in 2018 to $1.79 billion in 2021.”

Courtesy of the Port of Harlingen

The port handled more than 3 million tons of liquid bulk, aggregates, sugar, fertilizer, grains, and cotton. Liquid bulk is “mostly petroleum” and typically more than half of that is for the Valley market, said Amy Lynch, the ports’ director of public relations and marketing.

According to Port Director Walker Smith, the increase in jobs and uptick in local and state tax dollars is largely due to liquid bulk flowing through the port toward Mexico.

“The terminal operators who deal largely with petroleum bound for Mexico have grown exponentially in the last few years,” Smith said. “Titan Marine Fuels, alone, went from six employees to more than 200 at the Port of Harlingen to operate. So, although most of their commodity heads for Mexico, the purchase of that fuel, the fees to transport over our docks and roads, the jobs created to operate locally and spending for this operation has greatly impacted Harlingen, the Rio Grande Valley, and the State of Texas.”

