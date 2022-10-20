Read full article on original website
Related
numberfire.com
Broncos' Russell Wilson (hamstring) could miss Week 8 as well
Ian Rapoport reports that Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (hamstring), who will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets, is in danger of missing the team's Week 8 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as well. What It Means:. Wilson is reportedly dealing with a...
numberfire.com
Commanders' Jahan Dotson (hamstring) out for Week 7
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera told NFL Network's Stacey Dales that wide receiver Jahan Dotson (hamstring) will not play in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. What It Means:. Dotson appeared to suffer a setback in practice this week to the hamstring injury he sustained...
Jaguars Officially Trade James Robinson to Jets
The former 1,000-yard rusher is officially on his way to Broadway.
Ravens Week 8 Power Rankings
The Ravens stayed put in the various Week 8 Power Rankings after beating the Cleveland Browns.Here's the Roundup
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 3 Things We Learned in Week 7
Perhaps more than anything, fantasy football is a game of adjustments. Season-long fantasy doesn't end at the draft, and smart managers learn to take the trends and data that each week of games offers and apply it to their roster decisions moving forward. This weekly piece will look at trends...
numberfire.com
Update: Chargers' Mike Williams (ankle) to miss 'some time'
Further testing revealed that Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 7 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Williams stepped up in a big way for the Chargers in the first half of the season as teammate Keenan Allen recovered from a lingering hamstring injury, but unfortunately suffered a high ankle sprain in Allen's first game back from the injury. The Chargers are headed into their Week 8 bye for now, but Williams is now likely to miss multiple weeks and is a candidate to be placed on the injured reserve.
numberfire.com
Titans' Ryan Tannehill injured; Malik Willis takes over in Week 7
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill was injured in the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts and was replaced with backup Malik Willis. Tannehill took a big hit in the third quarter of Sunday's game and limped off of the field, leaving the Titans to put rookie Malik Willis in at quarterback. He spent some time in the medical tent, but emerged shortly thereafter with a wrap around his ankle.
numberfire.com
Update: Titans' Ryan Tannehill returns to Week 7 contest
Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to the team's Week 7 game against the Indianapolis Colts. Tannehill missed just one play after sustaining a leg injury, and took back over from rookie quarterback Malik Willis after the play.
numberfire.com
Packers' Sammy Watkins (hamstring) available in Week 7
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) will be available for the team's Week 7 game against the Washington Commanders. Watkins, fresh off of the injured reserve, will be active for the team's tilt with the Commanders this afternoon after missing the past four weeks with a hamstring injury. The Packers need additional playmakers in the passing game, so Watkins' return should be a welcomed one.
numberfire.com
Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) out for remainder of Week 7
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) will not return to the team's Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys. St. Brown was slow to get up from a short catch in the first quarter of Sunday's game, and causing the on-field official to flag him for a potential concussion. After testing in the blue medical tent, he was ruled out for the remainder of today's game against the Cowboys.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (ankle) won't play Tuesday for Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Tuesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Giddey left Sunday's contest early due to an ankle injury and did not return. Now, he has officially been ruled out of action entirely for Tuesday night's game. Aaron Wiggins could enter the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
Patriots replace Mac Jones with Bailey Zappe in Week 7
The New England Patriots have replaced quarterback Mac Jones with backup Bailey Zappe in their Week 7 game against the Chicago Bears. Jones started the evening off slowly before throwing an interception to Bears safety Jaquan Brisker. Zappe will take over for the time being, but this might be a drive-by-drive situation.
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful Wednesday for Hornets
Charlotte Hornets point guard Terry Rozier (ankle) is doubtful to play on Wednesday versus the New York Knicks. Rozier is headed for a second straight absence because of an ankle sprain. LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains sidelined as well, so the Hornets are expected to start Dennis Smith Jr. and Kelly Oubre in the backcourt again. James Bouknight and Theo Maledon will also be able to play more minutes off the bench.
numberfire.com
Seahawks' D.K. Metcalf receives negative X-rays on knee
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf's X-rays on his knee came back negative, per head coach Pete Carroll. Metcalf made an early exit from Sunday's road win over the Los Angeles Chargers and he's scheduled to undergo further testing on Monday back in Seattle. The negative X-rays are encouraging, but Metcalf may still be forced to miss some time. Marquise Goodwin played a season-high 38 offensive snaps and finished second on the team in targets (5) behind Tyler Lockett (8). He also led the Seahawks with 67 receiving yards and had his first multi-touchdown game since 2018 when Goodwin was a San Francisco 49er. D'Wayne Eskridge played more snaps as well, but Goodwin was Geno Smith's preferred replacement for Metcalf as the No. 2 receiver behind Lockett.
numberfire.com
Cole Turner (concussion) won't return for Commanders in Week 7
Washington Commanders tight end Cole Turner will not return Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the Green Bay Packers. Turner went up for a high pass from Taylor Heinicke when the tight end's head slammed to the ground. He suffered a concussion on the play, and he will now be forced to miss the rest of the afternoon, if not more. With Logan Thomas also out, John Bates is next man up.
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (injury management) active on Saturday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (injury management) will play in Saturday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. After sitting out on Friday for injury management reasons, Murray will make his return in Denver. In 30.1 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Murray to score 25.0 FanDuel points. Murray's projection includes 14.3...
numberfire.com
Broncos' Mike Boone avoids structural ankle damage
Denver Broncos running back Mike Boone avoided structural damage in his ankle, according to X-rays. Boone left in the second half of Sunday's loss to the New York Jets and was ruled out. The negative results are encouraging, but Boone was scheduled to undergo additional testing on Monday and the Broncos have already signed Marlon Mack to the active roster off of the San Francisco 49ers' practice squad. Melvin Gordon and Latavius Murray will likely split most of the backfield work Week 8 in London versus the Jacksonville Jaguars if Boone is unavailable.
numberfire.com
Heat's Max Strus making first 2022-23 start Monday versus Raptors
The Miami Heat will start Max Strus in Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Strus will make his first start of the season in Monday's game as Caleb Martin serves out his one-game suspension. Strus has a $4,600 salary on FanDuel for tonight's contests and is projected to score 21.8...
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: NFL Week 8 First Look and World Series Betting Preview
The World Series matchup is now set with the Houston Astros facing the Philadelphia Phillies. Who should we bet to come out on top? Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) joins numberFire's Jim Sannes to preview the series and discuss who he thinks will emerge victorious. Later, Sannes looks at Week 8 NFL lines at FanDuel Sportsbook and details where his numbers are showing value and whether he's willing to bet it (9:57).
numberfire.com
Cole Anthony starting for Magic Saturday in place of injured Jalen Suggs
Orlando Magic guard Cole Anthony is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Celtics. Anthony came off the bench in his season debut Friday night. However, that will change on the second leg of the back-to-back set. Jalen Suggs is sidelined with a sprained ankle, and as a result, Anthony will take the job at starting point guard.
Comments / 0