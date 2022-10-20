ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

kciiradio.com

Wanted Washington County Man Arrested in Wisconsin

The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Green County, Wisconsin, that they were with a subject that was wanted out of Washington County on multiple warrants. Twenty-seven-year-old Clarence Ernest Bell Jr. was arrested for violation of probation related to his original charges of harboring a runaway minor and Manufacturing, Delivering, or Possessing with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg, a Class D Felony.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KOEL 950 AM

Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away

Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Pen City Current

Telecom gives county glimpse of broadband's future

LEE COUNTY - The currently-funded broadband expansion in Lee County has further reaching opportunities for county residents. Tim Fencl, General Manager and CEO of Danville Telecom, told the Lee County Board of Supervisors the current project will give Danville Telecom a connection loop including Lee County that will provide non-interrupted service for customers.
LEE COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Tomorrow is the Deadline for Absentee Ballot Requests

The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming general election on November 8th is Monday, October 24th, at 5:00 pm. Those who have not requested a ballot are advised to stop by the Washington County Auditor’s Office on Monday, which will be open until 5:00 pm, to complete the request on time. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling place locations, and a link to the document can be found in the article online at KCIIradio.com.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

High-Speed Pursuit in Jefferson County

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to the east side of Fairfield.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City

Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

Body of missing man recovered at Lake Red Rock

MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
IOWA CITY, IA
nbc15.com

Wind turbine catches fire in eastern Iowa, causes field fire

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported. “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
kciiradio.com

Caregivers Empowerment Classes Still Available at Halcyon House in Washington

The last October Powerful Tools for Caregivers class sponsored by the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Office and Moore’s Towing will be this Thursday at Halcyon House in Washington. These free classes are designed to empower family caregivers to take better care of themselves by offering tools and support to help reduce stress, solve problems, and communicate confidently when faced with tough decisions.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCJJ

North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker

A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
NORTH LIBERTY, IA
kciiradio.com

New Healthy Living Program Taking Place at Stewart Elementary School

Stewart Elementary School in Washington is playing host to a new healthy food initiative designed to introduce and get young students to try new and healthy foods. The TryDay Healthy Living Program provides lessons about new fresh fruit or vegetables each month to local first-grade and kindergarten students. Students are...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing

WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRG.com

Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Dwane Chalupa

There will be no services for 77-year-old Dwane Chalupa of Keota. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County or the Keota Fire Department. Memorials can be mailed to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Dwane and his family.
KEOTA, IA

