Read full article on original website
Related
kciiradio.com
Halcyon House Washington Page Jim Lester
On today’s program, I’m talking with Washington Police Chief Jim Lester about some safety tips for Halloween.
KCRG.com
Educators across the state mourn the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Educators across the state are mourning the loss of Cedar Rapids Superintendent Noreen Bush. Bush died Sunday after a more than two year battle with cervical cancer. We spoke with several peers and friends. Bush was described as having the heart of a servant. One friend...
kciiradio.com
Wanted Washington County Man Arrested in Wisconsin
The Washington County Sheriff’s Department received a call from Green County, Wisconsin, that they were with a subject that was wanted out of Washington County on multiple warrants. Twenty-seven-year-old Clarence Ernest Bell Jr. was arrested for violation of probation related to his original charges of harboring a runaway minor and Manufacturing, Delivering, or Possessing with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana under 50kg, a Class D Felony.
Cedar Rapids Schools Chief Noreen Bush Has Passed Away
Noreen Bush, the first female superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District has passed away. According to KCRG, a statement from officials in the district read:. We will miss her caring soul, delightful spirit, and strong dedication to the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Noreen led the Cedar Rapids Community School District with compassion for every learner and strength in making important decisions. She was admirably known for her leadership and hard work, along with her caring smile and laughter that flowed to all who were blessed to know her.
Pen City Current
Telecom gives county glimpse of broadband's future
LEE COUNTY - The currently-funded broadband expansion in Lee County has further reaching opportunities for county residents. Tim Fencl, General Manager and CEO of Danville Telecom, told the Lee County Board of Supervisors the current project will give Danville Telecom a connection loop including Lee County that will provide non-interrupted service for customers.
ktvo.com
Trial underway for former southeast Iowa firefighter charged with arson, insurance fraud
LIBERTYVILLE, Iowa — Witness testimony just wrapped up in the trial of a former southeast Iowa firefighter accused of intentionally setting his home on fire to collect insurance money. Lucas Anthony McCoy, 40, of Libertyville, Iowa, is charged with second-degree arson and insurance fraud in connection with an October...
kciiradio.com
Tomorrow is the Deadline for Absentee Ballot Requests
The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the upcoming general election on November 8th is Monday, October 24th, at 5:00 pm. Those who have not requested a ballot are advised to stop by the Washington County Auditor’s Office on Monday, which will be open until 5:00 pm, to complete the request on time. The Washington County Auditor’s Office has also released a list of polling place locations, and a link to the document can be found in the article online at KCIIradio.com.
kciiradio.com
High-Speed Pursuit in Jefferson County
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a high-speed vehicle pursuit with speeds exceeding 120 MPH entering the east side of Jefferson County on Highway 34. Iowa State Patrol and US Marshals pursuing the vehicle requested assistance in the pursuit. Jefferson County deputies spotted the suspect vehicle near Lockridge and pursued the vehicle to the east side of Fairfield.
kciiradio.com
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Historic house fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City
Firefighters arrived to a fire on Woodlawn Avenue in Iowa City on Sunday around 9 a.m. An elderly couple reportedly owns the property, with no injuries reported. The origin of the fire is currently unknown. Breaking News. Multimedia. Photo. About the Contributors. (she/her/hers) Email: [email protected]. Gabby Drees is a...
Body of missing man recovered at Lake Red Rock
MARION COUNTY, IOWA — The body of a man reported missing more than a week ago in Mahaska County was recovered from a shoreline on Lake Red Rock on Monday morning, authorities say. Raymond Welch, 41, was reported missing on October 15th. The following day, his vehicle was found at Cordova State Park along Lake […]
KWQC
Crews respond to fire in Muscatine County Friday
MUSCATINE Co., Iowa (KWQC) - Crews responded Friday to a large fire on Bayfield Road in Muscatine County. Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
Daily Iowan
Victim identified in fatal Iowa City shooting
This is a developing story. Check back for updates. The Iowa City Police Department identified an Iowa City man as the victim of the fatal shooting on Van Buren Street on Sunday. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was shot near H-Bar, on 220 S. Van Buren St., at around...
nbc15.com
Wind turbine catches fire in eastern Iowa, causes field fire
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (WMTV/KCRG) - A wind turbine in eastern Iowa caught fire early Monday and the flames spread to the field below, firefighters reported. “This type of fire is unique and challenging, as there are many factors to consider including falling debris on fire and the turbine blades and unit falling apart overhead,” they wrote in a post on the Williamsburg (IA) Fire Department’s Facebook page.
kciiradio.com
Caregivers Empowerment Classes Still Available at Halcyon House in Washington
The last October Powerful Tools for Caregivers class sponsored by the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Office and Moore’s Towing will be this Thursday at Halcyon House in Washington. These free classes are designed to empower family caregivers to take better care of themselves by offering tools and support to help reduce stress, solve problems, and communicate confidently when faced with tough decisions.
KCJJ
North Liberty man charged with threatening former co worker
A North Liberty man was taken into custody after threatening a former co-worker earlier in the month. According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Alan Joynes of Kansas Avenue previously worked at the Car-X location on Waterfront Drive. He went there the morning of October 7th, entered the auto-shop area and began threatening a former co-worker. Joynes allegedly called the victim vulgar names and threatened to assault them. He reportedly got within striking distance of the victim and lunged twice at them, placing them in fear.
kciiradio.com
New Healthy Living Program Taking Place at Stewart Elementary School
Stewart Elementary School in Washington is playing host to a new healthy food initiative designed to introduce and get young students to try new and healthy foods. The TryDay Healthy Living Program provides lessons about new fresh fruit or vegetables each month to local first-grade and kindergarten students. Students are...
KCRG.com
Iowa hog farmer discusses California law restricting hog purchasing
WASHINGTON CO>, Iowa (KCRG) - A week after the US Supreme Court heard oral arguments about California Proposition 12, Iowa hog farmers responded to what the change might mean. California Proposition 12 was a public measure Californians approved in 2018. It banned the purchase of pork products in California unless the sow had at least 24 square feet of space when the pig was born.
KCRG.com
Victim identified in Iowa City homicide investigation
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunday at approximately 1:59 am, Iowa City Police responded to the 200 block of Van Buren St. for a report of shots fired in an alleyway. Responders arrived on scene and located an adult male suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Officers rendered medical aid until the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
kciiradio.com
Dwane Chalupa
There will be no services for 77-year-old Dwane Chalupa of Keota. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County or the Keota Fire Department. Memorials can be mailed to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Dwane and his family.
Comments / 0