Video: Mobile EPA lab tests for well water contamination in Seminole County A high percentage of wells in Seminole County that have been tested after Hurricane Ian are showing contamination. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A high percentage of wells in Seminole County that have been tested after Hurricane Ian are showing contamination.

Data shows around 9,000 people who live in the county use well water.

Seminole County is providing free testing, thanks to a new mobile Environmental Protection Agency lab.

Residents who do sign up should get their results back in about 24 hours.

There are Federal Emergency Management Agency funds available to help people with the cost of cleaning up their contaminated wells.

