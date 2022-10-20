Despite a valiant effort, the WACO Warrior volleyball team could not overcome ninth-ranked Holy Trinity Catholic, losing in four sets in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals last night. WACO fell behind early in the first set and lost it 25-6, but the Warriors bounced back nicely by edging out Holy Trinity 25-23 in the second. WACO had a chance to seize some momentum by winning the third set, but that proved to be the turning point in the match. Holy Trinity won an epic frame 28-26, and would finish off the match by taking the fourth set 25-17.

