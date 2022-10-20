Read full article on original website
Dwane Chalupa
There will be no services for 77-year-old Dwane Chalupa of Keota. A memorial fund has been established for Hospice of Washington County or the Keota Fire Department. Memorials can be mailed to the family. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Keota is caring for Dwane and his family.
Encore Express this Week at Immanuel Lutheran Church
Immanuel Lutheran Church in Washington will be holding its last Encore Express meal of the month on Thursday, October 27th. The Encore Express program seeks to provide those 60 years and older with healthy meals at their bi-weekly sit-down lunches. Vouchers for meals provided by Hy-Vee will also be provided...
United Presbyterian Church in Washington to Host Halloween Trunk or Treat
The United Presbyterian Church in Washington will host its second annual Trunk or Treat event on Monday, October 31, from 6:00-7:00 pm, on the north side of the church. Last year’s event drew over 150 children and multiple families who decorated cars and handed out candy, along with numerous volunteers who helped greet and also donated candy and other small treats.
Mid-Prairie To Host Trunk-Or Treat Friday
On Friday, October 28, the Mid-Prairie School District is hosting a Trunk or Treat. The event will take place in the Mid-Prairie East parking lot in Kalona and will run from 5:30-7 p.m. The Trunk or Treat is open to all Golden Hawk elementary students. Bring candy buckets and get...
Winfield Sinclair Tractor Holds Hat and Glove Drive
Sinclair Tractor in Winfield is holding a hat and glove drive for local students. Coats and other similar items are accepted. Items not used by the school will be donated to a homeless shelter. You may donate slightly used clothing that has been washed, cleaned, and is in good condition. Sinclair Tractor says they received a positive response to the drive a few years ago.
Keota Fire Department Hosting Sunday Breakfast
On Sunday, October 30, the Keota Fire Department is holding a dine-in or carryout breakfast for the community. The breakfast will take place from 6 a.m. to noon at the fire department, where free-will donations will be accepted. Menu items include pancakes, scrambled eggs, sliders, and whole hog sausage, with...
Richard Eugene (Gene) Scott
Funeral service for 86-year-old Richard Eugene (Gene) Scott of Wellman will be at the First Baptist Church in Wellman Wednesday, October 26th at 10:30a.m. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25th from 4-7p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church of Wellman or the Wellman Scofield Public Library.
Chief Lester gives Halloween Safety Reminders for Kids and Parents
Halloween is a week away, and at a previous City Council meeting, Mayor Rosien declared that the trick-or-treating festivities would take place during its usual date. For more information about local Halloween celebrations this year, you can find all the information online at KCIIradio.com. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester talked...
City of Kalona to Hold Fall Cleanup
The city of Kalona’s Fall Cleanup will be held Saturday, October 29 at the city shop, located at 711 A Avenue. Open to Kalona residents, items can be deposited into the available dumpsters from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no charge. To drop off items, enter through the...
JJ NICHTING COMPANY IN TOUCH WITH SOUTHEAST IOWA WITH THE HILLCREST ACADEMY CAST
On today’s program we’re talking with Sarah Farrier, Rebecca Farrier, Morgyn Nafziger, Naomi Danker, Adrianne Blauvelt, Ryann Dolan, and Hannah Chalupa, members of the Hillcrest Academy Fall Play cast, about their upcoming performance, Around the World in 80 Days. Podcast: Play in new window | Download.
Caregivers Empowerment Classes Still Available at Halcyon House in Washington
The last October Powerful Tools for Caregivers class sponsored by the Iowa State Extension and Outreach Office and Moore’s Towing will be this Thursday at Halcyon House in Washington. These free classes are designed to empower family caregivers to take better care of themselves by offering tools and support to help reduce stress, solve problems, and communicate confidently when faced with tough decisions.
New Healthy Living Program Taking Place at Stewart Elementary School
Stewart Elementary School in Washington is playing host to a new healthy food initiative designed to introduce and get young students to try new and healthy foods. The TryDay Healthy Living Program provides lessons about new fresh fruit or vegetables each month to local first-grade and kindergarten students. Students are...
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WMU Volleyball Ends Year in Regional Semifinals
The Winfield-Mount Union Wolves saw their season draw to a close with a straight-sets loss to defending state champion Burlington Notre Dame in the Class 1A Region 8 volleyball semifinals last night. Despite being swept, WMU was competitive all night long. The Wolves dropped a close first set 25-20 and were on the razor’s edge of taking the second before losing 27-25. Notre Dame would win the final set 25-16 to complete the match.
Mid-Prairie School Board Meeting Preview
The Mid-Prairie School Board will meet this week. There will be a building administration talk regarding building updates in the l District. A discussion about softball field lights will also take place. The board will address the Middle School gym floor, and the establishment of a Trust Investment management account...
WACO Wages Hard-Fought Battle in Volleyball Regional Semis Loss
Despite a valiant effort, the WACO Warrior volleyball team could not overcome ninth-ranked Holy Trinity Catholic, losing in four sets in the Class 1A Region 8 semifinals last night. WACO fell behind early in the first set and lost it 25-6, but the Warriors bounced back nicely by edging out Holy Trinity 25-23 in the second. WACO had a chance to seize some momentum by winning the third set, but that proved to be the turning point in the match. Holy Trinity won an epic frame 28-26, and would finish off the match by taking the fourth set 25-17.
Wolves End Year in Playoff Opener
A long road trip and a top three team was the assignment given to head coach Scott McCarty and the Winfield-Mt. Union football team in Friday’s opening round of the 8-man playoffs. After a tight first half, No. 3 Don Bosco pulled away from the Wolves after intermission in a 48-18 win. The Dons lead was 13-6 after one frame and 27-18 at half. The second half saw the Dons outscore WMU 21-0.
Sheriff: Several farm buildings, equipment, destroyed by fire in Muscatine
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - Several farm buildings and pieces of farm equipment were destroyed by a fire on Friday in Muscatine County, according to officials. In a media release, the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office said firefighters were dispatched on Friday morning to 1980 Mound Avenue for a report of hay bales on fire. The hay bales were extinguished.
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
Washington High School Performance Deemed Acceptable by Iowa Department of Education
The Iowa Department of Education released the results of their online school accountability reporting system called the Iowa School Performance Profiles. This is the first year since 2019 that new schools are being identified for additional support to meet the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA). Washington...
