Webster University is delighted to host an evening with world-renowned actress Jenifer Lewis. Growing up in Kinloch, Missouri, she earned her BFA from Webster’s Sargent Conservatory in 1979. She has forged a powerful bond with the University, the Conservatory, and Chancellor Elizabeth (Beth) J. Stroble. In 2015, Lewis received an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters and delivered an inspired Commencement address. At that time, she established the endowed Sargent Conservatory Fund to enable students who look like her to have assistance to pursue their dreams, just as Webster did for her.

WEBSTER GROVES, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO