ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Is it a cold? The flu? COVID? Or just allergies?

By Idolina Peralez
Texoma's Homepage
Texoma's Homepage
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BEAng_0igWUCep00

TEXAS (KIAH) – Texas flu numbers are up this week . If you’re in an office today and a co-worker sneezes, everyone could raise an eyebrow. But what do they have? A cold, flu, COVID, nothing at all?

A child with sniffles says they can’t go to school. ‘Tis the season of guessing if someone is sick or not.

CW39’s Medical Minute reporter Idolina Peralez spoke to Texas doctors at Baylor Scott and White. They said the general pattern they see with allergies is:

  • Clear nasal discharge
  • Itchy, watery eyes
  • Dry cough

But if someone is sick with a virus, such as the cold or flu, they will have:

  • A productive cough
  • Possibly shortness of breath
  • Body aches
  • Fever

All of these symptoms are indications the body is fighting off a virus, which would be different from allergies.

And how about COVID-19?

Doctors we spoke with said COVID symptoms have actually changed from the onset of the pandemic when people reported loss of taste and smell.

“We don’t see that now. The predominant symptoms of COVID right now, sore throat, cough, headache, muscle aches, fatigue, a little bit of shortness of breath, not as bad as before, but all those symptoms can also be seen with influenza and the common cold.”

Dr. David Winter
Baylor Scott & White Health

“So I tell folks, if you have any of these symptoms, get a COVID test, the treatment for COVID and influenza and the common cold are all different,” said Dr. Winter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Texoma's Homepage

Texas cities where drivers get stuck at red lights the most

(NEXSTAR) – You know when you’re driving through town, and it feels like you’re hitting every red light? Every. Single. One? It’s not in your head, especially if you live in certain Texas cities. While we often think of traffic being defined by gridlocked highways and interstates, congestion on main city streets actually makes up […]
TEXAS STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Line of storms moving through Texoma may turn severe

UPDATE: Monday, October 24, 2022, at 9:25 a.m. TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — The Tornado Warning issued for Jack and Montague Counties expired at 9:15 a.m. on Monday, October 24, 2022. Texoma’s Weather Authority is tracking a line of storms moving east across Texoma that is capable of rapidly organizing and producing severe storms, heavy straight-line winds, […]
MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Week 9 high school football highlights and scores

TEXOMA (KFDX/KJTL) — Week nine of high school football is over. Take a look at the final scores from around Texoma. The Game of the Week went to Wichita Falls at Burkburnett. Watch KFDX 3 Sports for the latest scores and highlights. Click on the pictures below to see highlights from the games.
IOWA STATE
Texoma's Homepage

Murdaugh defense, AG’s Office spar over evidence, alibi

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Prosecutors and defense attorneys are battling over what evidence will be allowed in the upcoming trial of disgraced and disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh. Murdaugh’s legal team said their client should “not” have to provide an alibi for the night his wife and son were killed. Why? Because prosecutors […]
FLORENCE, SC
Texoma's Homepage

Texoma's Homepage

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.com

 https://www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy