Crews from 10 different departments extinguish fire in downtown Brodhead
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Three businesses were left damaged Sunday after a fire in downtown Brodhead. Crews were sent to the 1000 block of 1st Center Avenue at around 3:25 p.m. after multiple callers reported a fire. Police said that there were people living above one of the businesses, but they were able to get out safely. The other businesses were...
Investigators determining structural integrity to Brodhead building after fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials are gauging the structural integrity of a building in downtown Brodhead after a massive fire tore through it Sunday afternoon. Officials re-opened the road in front of the building late Monday afternoon. They had closed the road in fears that the building might collapse. “The...
Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
Oregon explosion caused $1.5M-$2M in damage, fire department says
OREGON, Wis. — The explosion that leveled a duplex in Oregon late last week caused an estimated $1.5 million to $2 million in damage, the village’s fire department said Monday. Friday morning’s blast, which happened at a duplex being built in the 800 block of Oregon Parks Avenue, destroyed two structures and shook the neighborhood, the Oregon Area Fire Department...
Fire in downtown Brodhead
Two buildings in downtown Brodhead are closed until further notice after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the intersection of Highway 11 and 10th Street about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Department of Transportation reports the intersection was closed in both directions overnight and into Monday morning. Several area fire departments report helping in the response. The mayor on Facebook describes the damage as extensive. No one was reported hurt.
Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
Construction begins on Blackhawk project building
The final phase of Blackhawk Tech’s Public Safety Transportation Complex project is officially underway. Executive Director of Communications Liz Paulsen says this final building is a public safety education center that will house fire and emergency services and police programs, classrooms, a firing range, and a track and gym facility.
Survey shows Janesville residents comfort level with police, city
A UW Whitewater survey sheds light on Janesville residents and how they feel about the quality of life and the police department in their city. UW-Whitewater’s Center for Political Science & Public Policy Research representative Jolly Emery provided survey results that showed over 90% of residents are comfortable or very comfortable approaching Janesville police officers and staff.
Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
44 firefighters battle intentional blazes at Rockford apartment buildings
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Forty-four Rockford firefighters battled flames at neighboring apartment buildings in Rockford Saturday morning, and the fires were reportedly set on purpose. Firefighters responded to 2303 Canary Drive at 3:19 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. Crews reported a fire burning on the 3rd floor balcony of the three story, 12 […]
Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
Janesville Police release results of 2021 survey
In 2021, the Janesville Police Department conducted a Community Survey to assess citizen perceptions and attitudes about policing and police services throughout the city. One of the best indicators of a police department’s success is a science-based community safety service offered incrementally over a long period of time. The police department partnered with the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater for community safety surveys in 2009, 2015 and 2021.
Brodhead police recover stolen car less than two hours after it was reported stolen
BRODHEAD, Wis. — Brodhead police recovered a stolen car Sunday just two hours after they said the car was reported stolen. Officers were called to the intersection of East 9th Avenue and 13th Street just before 4:15 a.m. after a caller reported seeing people throwing items out of a vehicle into the street and leaving the area. The vehicle...
Elderly Freeport woman killed in hit-and-run
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An 83-year-old Freeport woman was killed Saturday in a hit and run, and the driver fled the scene, police said. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m. She was taken […]
Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
Rockford Scanner™: Rollover Accident With Possible Extrication Needed. Avoid The Area…
Based on the information that has currently been provided to us. We strongly recommend you doing your own research, and forming your own opinions. If you have any information, photos, videos, please email us at: RockfordScanner@gmail.com. SEARCH:. Sources are reporting an automobile accident in Winnebago County. It happened this afternoon.
None injured in Oregon duplex explosion that damaged neighboring homes
No one was injured in an explosion that destroyed part of an Oregon duplex Friday morning, according to local authorities.
Two adults, four children identified as victims in fatal Wisconsin fire
A four-unit apartment building at 704 Mansfield Ct. in Hartland, Wisconsin where at least seven people were found dead following a fire Friday, Oct. 21. Courtesy of Google Streetview. The six people confirmed dead after a fire at an apartment building in the village of Hartland, Wisconsin, have been identified.
ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
