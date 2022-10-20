ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

nbc15.com

Brodhead Fire Department responding to fire downtown

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire units from Brodhead’s Fire Department are responding to a structure fire in downtown Brodhead, dispatch confirmed. Officials didn’t say how severe the fire was, how many structures were involved or if anyone has been injured. The Wisconsin Department of Traffic sent out...
BRODHEAD, WI
wclo.com

Fire in downtown Brodhead

Two buildings in downtown Brodhead are closed until further notice after a weekend fire. Firefighters were called to the intersection of Highway 11 and 10th Street about 3:30 p.m. Sunday. The Department of Transportation reports the intersection was closed in both directions overnight and into Monday morning. Several area fire departments report helping in the response. The mayor on Facebook describes the damage as extensive. No one was reported hurt.
BRODHEAD, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man shot in hand while in vehicle on Stoughton Road

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said a man was shot in the hand while in his car on Stoughton Road early Sunday. Police said the 22-year-old was in the 1500 block of South Stoughton Road just after 2:15 a.m. when a suspect shot at him from another vehicle. The man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital....
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Construction begins on Blackhawk project building

The final phase of Blackhawk Tech’s Public Safety Transportation Complex project is officially underway. Executive Director of Communications Liz Paulsen says this final building is a public safety education center that will house fire and emergency services and police programs, classrooms, a firing range, and a track and gym facility.
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Survey shows Janesville residents comfort level with police, city

A UW Whitewater survey sheds light on Janesville residents and how they feel about the quality of life and the police department in their city. UW-Whitewater’s Center for Political Science & Public Policy Research representative Jolly Emery provided survey results that showed over 90% of residents are comfortable or very comfortable approaching Janesville police officers and staff.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Iowa Co. Officials responding to semi v car crash, injuries

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodgeville and Iowa County officials are responding to a car versus semi collision Saturday evening near the intersection of two highways, Iowa County dispatch said. Dispatch said that at least one person was injured in the crash that Dodgeville EMS, Fire and Iowa Co. Sheriff’s Office...
IOWA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison vehicle fire ends with exes, and new girlfriend arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A vehicle fire that its owner claims was started by his ex-girlfriend resulted in both of them – as well as the man’s new girlfriend – being arrested, according to the Madison Police Department. MPD officers were alerted to the burning vehicle in...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Reports of shots fired in Oregon, Dane Co. investigating

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident in Oregon Sunday afternoon. An NBC15 employee reported hearing gunshots and authorities yelling at someone to drop their weapon. The staffer also saw a Med Flight helicopter from UW Health in Oregon. In addition, she saw...
MADISON, WI
wclo.com

Janesville Police release results of 2021 survey

In 2021, the Janesville Police Department conducted a Community Survey to assess citizen perceptions and attitudes about policing and police services throughout the city. One of the best indicators of a police department’s success is a science-based community safety service offered incrementally over a long period of time. The police department partnered with the University of Wisconsin – Whitewater for community safety surveys in 2009, 2015 and 2021.
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Elderly Freeport woman killed in hit-and-run

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — An 83-year-old Freeport woman was killed Saturday in a hit and run, and the driver fled the scene, police said. According to Freeport Police, Mary Lamm was in the parking lot of Fitness Lifestyles, 641 W. Stephenson Street, when she was hit by a car around 2:58 p.m. She was taken […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire breaks out at Rockford’s Texas Roadhouse

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford firefighters battled a blaze at Texas Roadhouse early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the restaurant at 7240 Walton Street around 1:13 a.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A delivery crew at the building had found a fire near a permanently installed space heater. The delivery crew used a fire […]
ROCKFORD, IL
wearegreenbay.com

ID’s released in deputy-involved incident at Wisconsin Super 8 hotel

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – An update has been provided about the officer-involved shooting that happened on October 13 at a Super 8 hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) has released the name of the officer who was placed on administrative assignment and the victim who died as a result of the incident.
WINDSOR, WI

