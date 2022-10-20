Read full article on original website
Jimbo Fisher contract buyout: How much money Texas A&M would owe coach if school moves on from mega-deal
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher is in the middle of disappointing (and bordering on disastrous) 2022 season with his Aggies falling to 3-4 following a third straight loss. However, if power brokers around the program want to make a coaching change, it won't come cheap. Fisher signed a 10-year, fully...
Jim Harbaugh calls out James Franklin as 'ringleader' of 'sophomoric' Michigan-Penn State tunnel tussle
The now-infamous "tunnel tussel" between Michigan and Penn State just won't die down. Though the Wolverines' 41-17 win over the NIttany Lions came on Oct. 15, coaches Jim Harbaugh and James Franklin keep trading barbs after their teams got into a halftime scuffle in the locker room tunnel underneath Michigan Stadium, with coaches and members of security team doing their best to separate the players.
Bears' Khalil Herbert: Narrowing gap to Montgomery
Herbert rushed the ball 12 times for 62 yards in Monday's 33-14 win over the Patriots. He added one reception for 25 yards and a touchdown. Herbert earned only two touches fewer than Montgomery, with both looking effective in Chicago's win. He had two rushes that went for more than 10 yards, though his performance was highlighted by a 25-yard touchdown reception late in the first half. Herbert remains the secondary back in Chicago, though it appears the team may be willing to give Herbert a more consistent chance to produce moving forward.
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
Dolphins' Skylar Thompson: Inactive Sunday
Thompson (thumb) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against Pittsburgh. Thompson was limited by a right thumb injury during practice this week and won't be able to suit up in primetime Sunday. Tua Tagovailoa will return to the field while Teddy Bridgewater serves as his backup.
Cowboys-Raiders trade grades: Dallas acquires Johnathan Hankins, bolstering DL depth, per report
The Cowboys boast one of the best defenses in the NFL. On Tuesday, they bolstered it, acquiring veteran defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in a swap of late-round draft picks, according to NFL Media. A 10th-year player with starting experience dating back to his days with the rival Giants, Hankins is playing out a one-year contract and figures to slot in as a potential starter in Dallas. He arrives along with a 2024 seventh-round pick in exchange for a 2023 sixth-rounder, per reports.
Cowboys' CeeDee Lamb: Team-high receiving yardage Sunday
Lamb brought in four of six targets for 70 yards and netted minus-4 yards on one carry in the Cowboys' 24-6 win over the Lions on Sunday. Lamb's receiving yardage total was a team high, while his reception tally was second behind only the team-high five catches secured by Noah Brown and Dalton Schultz. Lamb's first game back with Dak Prescott didn't result in better numbers than he compiled in a couple of his games with Cooper Rush under center, but the third-year receiver naturally should have a chance to reignite his chemistry with the talented quarterback the more they play together moving forward.
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Team-high 10 tackles in loss
Owens recorded 10 tackles (nine solo) during Sunday's 38-20 loss to the Raiders. Owens finished with a team-high 10 stops and notched his fourth double-digit tackle outing of the season, but it was his first 10-plus tackle performance since Week 3. Across six appearances, the fourth-year safety has recorded 56 stops and two pass defenses.
Panthers' Chuba Hubbard: Hurts ankle in Week 7
Hubbard injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. With Christian McCaffrey out of town, Hubbard got the start in Carolina's first contest following the trade, working in tandem with D'Onta Foreman before departing in the fourth quarter. Prior to his exit, Hubbard had nine carries for 63 yards and one touchdown and gathered in two of three targets for 10 yards. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Hubbard "could have come back in if needed," suggesting that his injury is viewed as relatively minor.
Lions' Josh Paschal: Ready for debut
Paschal (sports hernia) was activated from the PUP list Saturday. Paschal started the season on the PUP list after undergoing surgery for a sports hernia during the offseason. The rookie should make his NFL debut Sunday against the Cowboys.
Colts' Julian Blackmon: Comes off bench
Blackmon had three total tackles in Sunday's loss at Tennessee. He came off the bench and played on 21 of the defense's 59 snaps. Blackmon missed two games with an ankle injury, then was active in Week 6 and didn't play. It's not clear if he's not back to full speed or if Rodney Thomas has supplanted him as the starting free safety.
College Football Playoff Rankings projection: Georgia, Ohio State on top with TCU ahead of Alabama
The first College Football Playoff Rankings will not be released until Nov. 1 this season, but we do not want to wait that long to look at how the rankings would stand just over midway through the 2022 season. We are here to predict what the top 25 would look like if the CFP Selection Committee were making its announcement this Tuesday.
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Low usage despite St. Brown's exit
Reynolds caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 24-6 loss to the Cowboys. After seeing 28 targets over the previous three games, Reynolds was curiously unused on a day that Amon-Ra St. Brown (concussion) left early to join DJ Chark (ankle) on the sidelines. Instead, Kalif Raymond led the way among Lions receivers as Jared Goff slowly worked his way into scoring position before turning the ball over on four occasions. If St. Brown needs to miss time, Reynolds would slot in as the Detroit's clear No. 1 option at wideout in Week 8 against Miami.
Jaguars' Travis Etienne: No. 1 RB following Robinson trade
Etienne is poised to lead the Jaguars backfield after the team dealt James Robinson (knee) to the Jets on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Etienne took on a majority share of the RBs reps for the Jaguars on Sunday against the Giants, earning 57 of 71 offensive snaps and 15 touches for 119 yards from scrimmage with one rushing TD versus Robinson's 12 snaps and zero touches (one target). Also in Week 7, the Jets lost rookie running back Breece Hall for the season due to a torn ACL, which paved the way for Monday's trade. With only JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner to contend with for reps, Etienne now features as Jacksonville's unquestioned top RB and perhaps best overall skill-position player.
Coaches Poll top 25: Ole Miss falls from top 10 as South Carolina arrives in college football rankings
The Week 8 scores across college football did not provide a bevy of upsets, but the updated Coaches Poll has plenty of changes after six ranked teams lost on Saturday. Among the shake-ups are Ole Miss and UCLA, both of which fell from the top 10. Texas also fell out of the rankings completely, while South Carolina made its Coaches Poll debut for the season after taking down Texas A&M.
Panthers rejected massive NFL trade offer that included two first-round picks for star player, per report
The Panthers have already made one blockbuster trade over the past 48 hours and it appears they could have made a second one, but that didn't happen because the team decided to turn down a massive offer for defensive end Brian Burns. According to ESPN.com, one team offered TWO first-round...
Titans' Chris Conley: Joins Tennessee's active roster
Tennessee signed Conley to its active roster off Kansas City's practice squad Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Conley started the season on the Texans' practice squad and was elevated to the active roster for two games before being let go. He then joined Kansas City's practice squad at the beginning of October but was never added to the active roster. Conley will now join the Titans, who currently have two wideouts on IR and may be without Kyle Phillips (hamstring) for a second straight contest.
Titans vs. Colts score: Live updates, game stats, highlights, TV, streaming for AFC South game
NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The 3-2 Tennessee Titans have an opportunity to strengthen their hold on the AFC South on Sunday, as Derrick Henry and Co. host Matt Ryan and the 3-2-1 Indianapolis Colts. These two teams faced off just three weeks ago, as Tennessee earned a 24-17 victory in Indy. The Titans have won four straight meetings vs. the Colts, as they are currently on their longest win streak in series history.
Titans' Dontrell Hilliard: Scripted out of win
Hilliard carried the ball once for four yards in Sunday's 19-10 win over the Colts. He did not haul in either of his targets. As has been the case this season, Hilliard played a minimal role in the Titans' rushing attack. However, he was also an afterthought as a pass catcher due to game script and suffered through his first game without a reception as a result. Hilliard has still tallied at least three receptions in three of his five games this season.
Falcons' Kyle Pitts: Disappears in loss
Pitts recorded three receptions on five targets for nine yards in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Bengals. Pitts led the Falcons in targets, though he was still limited as Atlanta stuck to an extremely run-heavy offensive gameplan despite trailing the entire game. That's been a problem for the entire season, as Pitts has at least five targets in only three of his six games this season and has topped 25 receiving yards in a game only once. His struggles can't all be pinned to volume however, as he's also averaged only 5.9 yards per target. The end result has been a very disappointing sophomore campaign for Pitts.
