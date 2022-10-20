Read full article on original website
Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS
The Houston Astros are one win away from reaching the World Series once again. They lead the American League Championship Series 3-0 against the New York Yankees. What has made that truly remarkable is that the Astros have continued to win despite the struggles of Jose Altuve. Altuve is just 1-for-28 in these playoffs. He […] The post Jose Altuve speaks on brutal treatment from Yankees fans during ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 best free agents Dodgers must target after NLDS loss to Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers went on a rampage for one of the best regular season performances in recent memory. MLB pundits expected them to get through the NLDS smoothly and possibly play one of the powerhouses in the NLCS and World Series eventually. The San Diego Padres did not want to hear that talk as they spoiled the party and sent the Dodgers home in four games of their NLDS series.
RUMOR: Yankees’ Brian Cashman, Aaron Boone decisions won’t please New York fans
The New York Yankees’ most recent postseason loss to the Houston Astros is the one that might sting the most. Aaron Judge’s historic season is over and he is now a free agent. Fans are furious with general manager Brian Cashman and manager Aaron Boone. According to Andy...
Aaron Judge reacts to getting booed by Yankees fans after hitless Game 3
Aaron Judge is not making a big deal of the boos he and the New York Yankees heard from the home fans during their Game 3 loss to the Houston Astros. After all, for him, there are more important things he needs to be focusing on in the MLB playoffs.
Justin Verlander’s stern message to Astros amid 3-0 lead on Aaron Judge, Yankees
The Houston Astros are just one MLB playoffs win away from reaching the World Series, and as they attempt to close things on Sunday against Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees, Justin Verlander warns his teammates not to be overconfident. Spoken like a true veteran, Verlander emphasized that they...
‘New York, who’s your daddy?’: Pedro Martinez kicks Yankees while they are down after Astros sweep
Everything gets easier with time. Such is the case with Pedro Martinez, 18 years after he struggled in Game 2 of the 2004 ALCS between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees. Martinez memorably conceded defeat that night, going as far as calling the Yankees his “daddy”.
Anthony Rizzo doubles-down on Aaron Judge praise, echoes Nestor Cortes’ Yankees ‘captain’ sentiment
Yankees fans and players are pleading their cases for Aaron Judge to stay in New York. Nestor Cortes said Judge should be given the title of ‘captain,’ while Anthony Rizzo said he should receive an “astronomical” amount of money in free agency. Rizzo recently doubled-down on his Aaron Judge praise while echoing Cortes’ take, per Bryan Hoch.
Aaron Judge free agency drama already starting moments after Astros sweep of Yankees
The New York Yankees’ quest for a World Series has ended in brutal fashion on Sunday night. The Bronx-based team was swept by the Houston Astros in the ALCS. Most of the games were as lopsided as the final series standings indicated, with New York looking completely overmatched against the defending AL champs.
Aaron Boone’s brutally honest analysis after embarrassing ALCS sweep vs. Astros
The New York Yankees’ struggles in the ALCS finally came to an end, as the Houston Astros swept them out of the playoffs to advance to the World Series. It was more of the same for the Yankees, who haven’t been able to piece together a roster that is capable of making it all the way to the World Series. And manager Aaron Boone is finding that out the hard way.
Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers
New Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy was recently introduced by the team. One question that everyone has been asking was posed to Bochy, per MLB.com. “I miss this game,” Bochy said in response to why he returned to the dugout. “There’s so many things about the game I miss – in the dugout, the competition, […] The post Bruce Bochy reveals why he returned to MLB to manage Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch
The Boston Red Sox and superstar Rafael Devers are reportedly working on a contract extension, per MLB insider Yancen Pujols. The Red Sox and Devers have previously discussed a deal. However, Pujols reports that Boston made a “A substantially improved offer” compared to Boston’s prior offer. Pujols did add a catch to the situation, as […] The post Rafael Devers, Red Sox working on extension, but there’s a catch appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Padres would like to have Soto 'for many years to come'
The sudden end of a season that went unexpectedly deep left the San Diego Padres with questions to answer and holes to fill, as well as a hunger to play further into October next year
Padres’ Bob Melvin explains decision not to pitch Josh Hader vs. Bryce Harper during NLCS Game 5
The Philadelphia Phillies shut the door on the San Diego Padres in the 2022 NLCS in just five games, using a comeback win in Game 5 to secure the series victory. The decisive moment of the game came via a Bryce Harper home run, as the Phillies star gave them a late 4-3 lead which they did not relinquish. After the game, Padres manager Bob Melvin explained his decision-making in not turning to Josh Hader to face Harper.
Phillies’ X-factor in 2022 World Series vs. Astros, and it’s not Bryce Harper
The Philadelphia Phillies are riding the wave of momentum all the way into the 2022 World Series. The Phillies are on fire, having won nine of their 11 playoff games thus far. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals in the wild card round, winning both games. They then took out the defending World Series champion Atlanta Braves in the divisional round in four games. Finally, the Phillies easily took care of the San Diego Padres in the NLCS in five games.
Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS
The Houston Astros finished off a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees Sunday night, 6-5. In a back-and-forth game, the Astros got a couple late hits and stellar work from their bullpen to close out the Yankees. In doing so, the Yankees made some postseason history that no one wants to be part of. […] The post Yankees, Aaron Judge to live in Hall of Shame after despicable performance vs. Astros in ALCS appeared first on ClutchPoints.
AJ Preller’s hilariously vague response when asked what position Fernando Tatis Jr. will play in 2023
Fernando Tatis Jr. is still several months away from being back on the field, but it’s never too early to speculate just what position exactly will he be playing once he makes his return to action. President of Baseball Operations AJ Preller was asked about that Tuesday, but even he doesn’t also seem to have […] The post AJ Preller’s hilariously vague response when asked what position Fernando Tatis Jr. will play in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Skip Schumaker set to replace Don Mattingly as Marlins’ next manager
The Miami Marlins have officially found their replacement for Don Mattingly. After a thorough search, the Marlins have settled on St. Louis Cardinals bench coach Skip Schumaker to be their next manager, as reported by Craig Mish on Twitter. Skip Schumaker reportedly blew away Marlins general manager Kim NG in the interview process, so it’s […] The post Skip Schumaker set to replace Don Mattingly as Marlins’ next manager appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge to the Los Angeles Dodgers? The New York Yankees’ playoff elimination at the hands of the Houston Astros has officially kicked off the Judge free agency sweepstakes- and the Dodgers are rumored to be interested in the towering slugger. But such interest could force the club to shuffle their alignment defensively. Dodgers All-Star […] The post Rumor: Dodgers’ Mookie Betts plan if they sign Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Don’t burn down the city’: Ohio State football DC’s hilarious Phillies request before World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are in the World Series for the first time since 2009 and the city is absolutely buzzing. Hell, they even broke a 24-hour record for Championship Series merchandise sold. There are also lots of different public figures, athletes, and coaches from the City of Brotherly Love. One...
Mets: 3 best free agents New York must target after early MLB playoff exit
The New York Mets had a gigantic lead in the NL East throughout the season, but lost the division title to the Atlanta Braves. The outcome was a massive difference because the Mets needed to go through the new Wildcard format, compared to the Braves who went straight to the NLDS. That may have cost the Mets their season because they lost to the San Diego Padres in three games.
