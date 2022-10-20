Read full article on original website
Related
5 arrested after SWAT team called to Fargo search warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KXNET) — The Fargo Police Department and Fire Department, in conjunction with the Red River Valley SWAT team, responded to a search warrant that led to five individuals being detained. According to the Fargo Police Department’s Facebook page, at approximately 6:03 a.m. on October 25, the Red River Valley SWAT Team was called […]
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
valleynewslive.com
Man arrested for allegedly firing shots inside Fargo gas station
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man has been arrested after he allegedly fired shots inside a local gas station Monday night. 19-year-old Scarlar Jefferson was taken into custody and faces charges of Aggravated Reckless Endangerment, Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Terrorizing. According to Fargo Police, Jefferson was involved...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Man steals vehicle, runs over victim’s foot
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One man is under arrest for felony robbery after police say he stole a vehicle from a hotel parking lot. Police say they were called to a hotel on Monday, Oct. 24 around 11:30 p.m. to a hotel in the 200 block of 5th St. N. for a report a stolen vehicle.
kvrr.com
Man Arrested For Threatening and Taking Man’s Phone in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Police arrest a Fargo man after they say he threatened another man, stole his phone, and fled just after midnight. It happened in the 2800 block of 7th Street North where police say 20-year-old Austin Ruddell arranged to meet the man to sell him a stereo.
valleynewslive.com
Woman found dead at GF mobile home park
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Grand Forks Police Department says an unidentified woman was pronounced dead at a mobile home park Saturday night. Emergency crews were called to the 500 block of Circle Dr. E. for a medical assist around 10:30 p.m. Lt. Andrew Stein with the...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 22, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Benjamin Patrick Tuseth, 44, of McIntosh, for Violating Driving Restrictions by Driving with Alcohol/Controlled Substance. Joshua Bradley Powers, 43, of East Grand Forks, for 3rd-Degree DUI.
valleynewslive.com
Mahnomen man charged with attempted murder after stabbing
MAHNOMEN, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Mahnomen man is facing several felony charges, accused of stabbing another man in the back on October 18. Court records show Elias Edward Thompson, Jr. is charged with first degree assault, second degree attempted murder, second degree assault, theft, and tampering with a witness. Thompson had been on the run after the stabbing and was charged in Mahnomen County court on October 20.
740thefan.com
Bagley, Minn. boy hit by truck, brought to Fargo hospital for injuries
BAGLEY, Minn. (KFGO) – A 12-year-old Bagley boy was taken to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo after he was hit by a truck shortly before 8am Monday. The Minnesota state patrol says Nicholas Anderson suffered injuries not considered life-threatening. The truck was northbound on Main Ave. in Bagley when Anderson entered the roadway. The driver, of Bemidji, swerved and tried to avoid Anderson but was unable to do so.
valleynewslive.com
Man seriously hurt in Sargent County crash
HAVANA, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A Sargent County man is now in the hospital after getting seriously hurt in a crash near Havana, ND, which is a short distance from the SD border. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, an SUV crossed the center line while on Highway 32.
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Let me be more clear, this is a nightmare anyone would hate to go through, and it happens a lot. So who knows what floats each other's boat? That's all personal and usually between a few select groups of people, right? I guess I should tell you that when someone feels the need to share certain body parts OR all of them in a photo, it's a pretty darn good idea that - A) You are going to capture all of your nakedness with your own phone or camera and most importantly - B) Triple check yourself a thousand times over before you send that special nude pic out. This is the horror that Lt. Tommy Ray has had to re-live every day since September of last year.
kvrr.com
Fire Crews Quickly Take Down Unattached Garage Fire in Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Fire scorches an unattached garage in north Grand Forks. The call came in around three Monday afternoon to the 1100 block of 6th Avenue North. Fire crews arrived to find flames coming from the garage and quickly put the fire out. There is extensive...
valleynewslive.com
Former Cass County sheriff condemns campaign tactics of sheriff candidate, supporters
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The former top cop in Cass County is speaking out against one of the men gunning to be the next sheriff after weeks of turmoil within the race. In a rare move, Paul Laney, who served as the Cass County Sheriff from 2006-2018, took...
kvrr.com
CAIR: Investigate Possible Bias Motive for Vandalism At Muslim Cemetery in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling on law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive for vandalism at a Muslim cemetery in Fargo. The incident at the Islamic Society Cemetery was reported to police on Friday. These pictures provided by...
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested following shots fired call, police chase in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest and police are still searching for one man following calls for shots fired and a chase in Fargo. Police say it started around 12:14 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20 when police got a call for shots fired in the 3300 block of 31st Ave. S.
valleynewslive.com
Nearly 4,000 arrest warrants out in Cass County, 200+ for violent offenders
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Almost 4,000 people have warrants out for their arrest in Cass County and hundreds of those are accused of violent crimes. 211 names sit on Cass County deputy Steve Sprecher’s desk. Those 211 names are all people on the run, and they’re accused of the worst of crimes. The full criteria for assigning the task force to a track down a person includes charges of homicide, kidnapping, sexual offenses, robbery, aggravated assault, arson, burglary, carjacking, sale or distribution of drugs, obscenity, obstructing police or justice, escape, weapon offenses and/or gang-related crimes.
valleynewslive.com
Two arrested after drug investigation
ROTHSAY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people are under arrest following a weeks-long drug investigation in multiple Minnesota counties. The Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says it started an investigation into potential drugs at a home in Wolverton back in August of 2022. Weeks later, on Oct. 18, authorities...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead street to close amid sewer project
(Moorhead, MN) -- Work is about to begin on a street project that could effect the way you get around Moorhead. Starting Tuesday, portions of 8th Street North will be closed for a brick sewer re-lining project. Also, several blocks of 8th Street North and Center Avenue will have one lane of traffic in each direction:
valleynewslive.com
Identity behind anonymous email revealed as reserve deputy with Cass County Sheriff
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We now know at least one of the people behind an anonymous email group at the center of a leaked nude photo of a Cass County deputy, as well as several released records trying to expose cracks within the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its leader Jesse Jahner.
newsdakota.com
One Injured in Rollover Crash Near Havana Saturday
HAVANA, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A Havana man was injured after a rollover crash in Sargent County Saturday, Oct. 22. The North Dakota Highway Patrol reports a GMC Yukon was southbound on State Highway 32 when it crossed the center line and overcorrected. The driver was ejected from the vehicle as it rolled over into the ditch.
Comments / 0