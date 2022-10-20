ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who does Larry the Downing Street cat belong to?

By Becca Monaghan
 5 days ago

After just 44 days in the job as prime minister Liz Truss has resigned from the role.

Facing a growing mutiny from her backbenches and unrest about her policies, Truss was forced out of 10 Downing Street before she'd even managed to get settled.

She'll officially leave the role next week after a very brief leadership campaign is conducted to find her predecessor.

Amid all the turbulence, many have chosen to distract themselves with the nation's loveable cat – who has seen many prime ministers come and go through the doors of Number 10.

But, who does Larry the cat belong to?

In 2016, David Cameron explained that Larry is a civil servant and does not belong to one individual.

His rags-to-riches tale began at the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home before being taken to his new residence on 15 February 2011.

Lindsey Quinlan, from the centre, said: "It seems like only yesterday that Larry came to our cattery as a stray in need of a home. I don’t think anyone back then could have imagined just how incredible his life would turn out to be.

"Throughout his time at Number 10, Larry has proven himself to not only be a brilliant ambassador for Battersea but also demonstrated to millions of people around the world how incredible rescue cats are."


Larry holds the title of Chief Mouser to the Cabinet Office, with his very own official duties listed on the Downing Street website . He is said to spend "his days greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences and testing antique furniture for napping quality.

"His day-to-day responsibilities also include contemplating a solution to the mouse occupancy of the house. Larry says this is still ‘in tactical planning stage’."

He's also built quite the fanbase, with the nation sending him gifts and treats daily.

Now that Truss has finally gone, Larry will remain at the house, ready for his next owner and future prime minister to move in.

