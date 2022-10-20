Read full article on original website
Report: Eastland County man accused of shooting son, at wife with birdshot
brownwoodnews.com
Court Records 10/21/22
The following cases were filed in the Brown County Clerk’s office from October 14 through October 20:. Bagley-Schultz, Kayle Nicole, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Espinoza, Ryan Nathaniel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi. Carter, Harold James, Failure to ID Fugitive. Jackson, Gyriel, Declaration of Nolle Prosequi, 2 counts. Weber, Jacques Albert...
brownwoodnews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Report: Oct. 24
On Friday, October 14, Deputy Saydie Bradley received a call of an illegal dumping in a rock bluff on Sailboat Dr. in May. A report was made. On Friday, October 21, Deputy John Geis was dispatched to CR 180. This was in regard to a deer carcass, which was disposed on the side of the rode. Information was gathered, and a report was made.
koxe.com
Arrest made for Aggravated Assault with Deadly Weapon/Family Violence after shooting near Rising Star
Deranged Gunman Shoots His Own Son in Rising Star
brownwoodnews.com
Sunday evening shooting reported near Rising Star
koxe.com
700 Votes on First Day of Early Voting in Brown County
According to Brown County Elections Administrator, Larry Franks, there were 700 early votes cast Monday, October 24, on the first day of early voting for the November 8th election. “It’s not a record, but it’s a great start,” Franks noted. State races on the ballot include...
koxe.com
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman
Bill Jones, 79, of Coleman, formerly of Ballinger, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Hendrick Medical Center. Services are pending with Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger, Texas.
brownwoodnews.com
Commissioners Approve Purchase of New Vehicles for Sheriff’s Dept.
Today the Brown County Commissioners Court unanimously approved the purchase of five new patrol cars for the Brown County Sheriff’s Department. The Department will purchase five 2022 Chevrolet Tahoes with Police Package for a total of $280,136. The purchase will be through the American National Leasing Company in Wichita Falls.
brownwoodnews.com
700 turn out in Brown County for first day of early voting ahead of Nov. 8 election
Brown County Elections Administrator Larry Franks reported 700 early votes were cast Monday ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. State races on the ballot include Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, Comptroller, Land Commissioner, Agriculture Commissioner, Railroad Commissioner, Supreme Court Justice Places 3, 5, and 9, and Criminal Court of Appeals Judge Places 5 and 6.
koxe.com
Brown County Burn Ban Remains in Effect
The Burn Ban in Brown County remains in effect as of Monday, October 24th. In session Monday morning, county commissioners made no changes, so the Burn Ban remains in place.
koxe.com
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, 81
Priscilla Marie Cantwell, age 81, passed away on Sunday, October 23, 2022 with her family by her side. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM on Wednesday, October 26th at Austin Avenue Church of Christ, with Tom Washburn officiating the service, under the direction of Heartland Funeral Home. Her family will host a visitation prior to the service from 1 to 2pm. Interment to follow at Greenleaf Cemetery in Brownwood.
koxe.com
Peggy Louise Dodson, 80
Peggy Louise Dodson passed away at the age of 80 on Monday, October 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. A combined Celebration of Life for Tammie McDaniel and Peggy Dodson will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Kelly Crenshaw officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Brownwood City Council to Meet Tuesday Morning
A regular meeting of the Brownwood City Council will be held Tuesday, October 25, at 9:00 am at Brownwood City Hall. The agenda is below. Any citizen who desires to address the City Council on a matter not included on the agenda may do so at this time. The City Council may not deliberate on items presented under this agenda item. To comply with the provisions of the Open Meetings Act, the Council respectfully requests that prior to addressing Council that each person submit a citizen presentation form that is located at the entryway to the Council Chambers, stating your name, address, and topic of presentation. All presentations are subject to a five (5) minute time limit.
koxe.com
Billy Wesley Jones, 79, of Coleman
Billy Wesley Jones, age 79, of Coleman, Texas passed away on Oct. 22, 2022 at Hendricks Hospital in Abilene. Bill was born Jan. 8, 1943 in Ballinger, Texas to Wesley Coleman Jones and Jimmie Ella Baker. On July 23,1984, he married Vondane Robinson in Ballinger. They shared 38 years together.
koxe.com
Valerie Sue White, 76, and Roger White, 86, of Coleman
Valerie Sue White, 76, of Coleman died at Coleman County Medical Center and Roger White, 86, of Coleman, died at Hendrick Medical Center South in Abilene on Saturday, October 22, 2022. The family will host a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Stevens...
koxe.com
Larry Chamberlain, 65, of Early
Larry Chamberlain, age 65, of Early passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Hendrick Hospital Brownwood. Celebration of Life for Larry will be held from 4 – 7 p.m., come and go, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Blaylock Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Blaylock Funeral Home of Brownwood.
koxe.com
Anthony Trawick Bocknite of Georgetown
Anthony Trawick Bocknite, of Georgetown, Texas, was born June 26, 1950, in Brownwood, Texas. Anthony passed away on Oct. 18, 2022. He was the first of five children born to Edgar Bocknite, Jr. and Willie Victoria Grace Bocknite. Like the rest of his siblings, Anthony, (or Big Chili as he...
KWTX
Central Texas teen dead after vehicle travels off road into river
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Gatesville teen is dead following a crash Saturday morning in Coryell County. Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to a report of a vehicle crash at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 22 on Straw Mills Road in Gatesville. According to troopers, a 2005 Nissan Altima...
UPDATE: Driver of vehicle found at fault for hitting bus transporting inmates in Callahan County
CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) issued a statement Tuesday night, after a bus hauling inmates were involved in a wreck with another car. A driver in a sedan was found at fault for hitting the bus. In the release, Texas DPS detailed that a Texas Department of Corrections […]
