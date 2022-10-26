ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, NY

New York Man Claims '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago

A New York man claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" lottery prize.

Genesee County resident Shawn Elkins, of Batavia, won a top prize from New York Lottery’s "Win $1,000 A Week For Life" scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Oct. 14.

Elkins chose to receive his prize as an annuity and received his first payment of $33,852 after required withholdings, the lottery said.

NY Lottery said Elkins will continue to receive payments annually, for life.

The lottery ticket was purchased at Western OTB/Batavia Downs Gaming, which is located at 8315 Park Road in Batavia, the lottery reported.

