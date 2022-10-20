Lincoln County gravedigger wins Cash 5 jackpot after buying three tickets for Dale Earnhardt

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in a tribute to Dale Earnhardt and is now $235,000 richer.

Luther Dowdy, a NASCAR fan, won the prize of exactly $235,001 in Monday’s drawing.

“It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash 5,” Dowdy said. “I chose Quick Pick three times for Dale Earnhardt.”

Dowdy, a 63-year-old grave digger, said he has always been a race ran, which is why he chose to buy three tickets to pay homage to the No. 3 on Earnhardt’s race car he made famous in the 1990′s.

He was lying in his bed Monday night watching television and then bought his lucky Quick Pick tickets using Online Play on the lottery website.

“I about fell out of my chair when I saw how much I won,” he said.

Dowdy matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot. He picked up his prize at the lottery’s headquarters Wednesday. Dowdy took home $166,875 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Dowdy may be able to retire early after the big win.

“Now I might be able to retire at the end of this year,” he said.

Dowdy also plans to pay off his mortgage and help his neighbor across the street.

The Cash 5 game is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play.

