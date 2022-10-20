Read full article on original website
Related
WOWT
Double-murder suspect returning to Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha double-murder suspect arrested in Des Moines will soon be back in Nebraska. Gage Walter, 27, has been in the Polk County Jail since mid-August. He’s accused of killing his great-grandmother, 93-year-old Marceline Teeters; and his grandmother, 70-year-old Linda Walter, at their Omaha home at 16th and Frederick streets.
WOWT
Retired Omaha Police Deputy Chief dies in scuba diving accident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department passed away Saturday. The Bennington Chief of Police says Mark Sundermeier died Saturday in a scuba diving accident in Hawaii. Sundermeier was a retired Deputy Chief with the Omaha Police Department and then went on to be...
News Channel Nebraska
Man from Lincoln sentenced to over 20 years of prison time
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Omaha federal court sentenced a Lincoln man to 26 years in prison for firearm charges. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 35-year-old Blake Ruel, of Lincoln, was sentenced to 322 months' imprisonment on Friday for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Ruel will serve an eight-year term of supervised release after he is released from prison. There is no parole in the federal system.
KETV.com
Injured Nebraska firefighter identified as Doane University professor
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Crete Nebraska fire department told KETV NewsWatch 7 Brad Elder was the firefighter injured Sunday while battling the wildfire south of Lincoln. Brad Elder was overcome by the fast-moving flames Sunday afternoon and is recovering from his injuries. Elder has 28 years of fighting wildfires...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa man receives year in prison for escape
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man from Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced Friday for escaping a halfway house. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 44-year-old Joshua Charter, of Des Moines, Iowa, was sentenced in Omaha to 12 months’ incarceration for escape. Charter will have a three-year term of supervised release after his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
klkntv.com
Woman sentenced to federal prison for selling meth in Lincoln area
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Lincoln woman caught selling methamphetamine was sentenced Friday to almost 19 years in prison. Vanessa Lynn Ludeke, 33, will spend 18 years and nine months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a meth mixture.
klkntv.com
Woman driving with dog plows into Lincoln home, according to police
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police believe alcohol played a role in a Tuesday morning crash. They say a vehicle hit a home near South 56th and J Streets, just after 4 a.m. We’re told a woman and a dog were inside the vehicle while several people were at the home when this happened.
klkntv.com
Lincoln man to serve 26 years in prison on gun, drug charges
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Lincoln man will spend a quarter of a century behind bars on gun and drug charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Blake Ruel, 35, was sentenced Friday to 26 years in prison for possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison on meth conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man arrested in Omaha for drug possession is going to federal prison. Phillip Goetz, 45, was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Omaha for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A federal judge sentenced Goetz to five years and 10 months in prison. After his release from prison, he will begin a three- ear term of probation.
klkntv.com
‘Eyes in the sky’: Nebraska State Patrol drones help crews battle wildfire
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) – Firefighters received help from above while batting a large grassfire in southwest Lancaster County on Sunday. That help came from Nebraska State Patrol drones, which made it easier to find hot spots and fires in the area. “It gave the firefighters an idea of where...
kmaland.com
2 arrested in Villisca incident
(Villisca) -- Two Villisca residents face charges following an incident earlier this week. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says deputies searched a house in the 3200 block of 150th Street near Villisca Tuesday around 11:30 p.m. looking for a wanted fugitive. Authorities located the suspect -- 35-year-old Jessie Bruce Fitzwater -- who was apprehended after attempting to flee from deputies. He was charged with two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine -- third offense -- all Class D felonies.
KETV.com
Watch: New video shows scorched farmland south of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — After daylong rain, KETV NewsWatch 7 was able to launch a drone Monday afternoon over scorched farm fields near Hallam in southern Lancaster County. The aerial view provides a new prospective of how widespread the wildfires were Sunday evening. The Nebraska State Patrol also shared images...
News Channel Nebraska
21-year-old sentenced in meth distribution conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A 21-year-old man was sentenced on Wednesday to more than 11 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Acting United States Attorney Steven A. Russell announced 21-year-old Francisco Javier Martinez-Mungia was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Omaha for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth.
klkntv.com
Crete firefighter burned on 20% of his body in Lancaster County wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A firefighter who helped battle the blazes in Lancaster County on Sunday has burns on 20% of his body, officials said. Crete Firefighter Brad Elder will need to stay in St. Elizabeth Hospital’s burn unit for at least a week, Fire Chief Tod Allen said.
Two more plead guilty in Fentanyl Distribution case
(Cass Co) According to documents from the United States District Court in the Southern District of Iowa, Chase Daniel Jahnke and Cam Christopher Jahnke have entered pleas of Guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute a Controlled Substance. In the plea agreements, Chase and Cam Jahnke both admit that beginning at least...
KETV.com
25 years ago: Remembering the devastating 1997 snowstorm
OMAHA, Neb. — Snowstorms swept through Nebraska in October 1997, shutting power off in areas throughout the state. In Omaha, heavy rain fell throughout the day on Saturday, the 25th. That rain became snow before midnight. By morning, the heavy, wet snow damaged thousands of trees and took down...
klkntv.com
Several roads closed because of Nebraska wildfires
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska Department of Transportation is asking people to avoid roads impacted by the wildfires on Sunday. U.S. Highway 275 is closed in both directions between Nebraska Highway 15 and M Road near Wisner because of the fires. U.S. Highway 136 is closed in both...
Nebraska Traffic Stop Uncovers Drugs With Power to Kill 600,000 People
A simple traffic stop turned into a staggering find for authorities Wednesday afternoon. The driver would later tell authorities that he was on his way to York, Nebraska, less than an hour west of Lincoln. What they found in the vehicle was scary to think about. After getting consent to...
kios.org
Speeding Stop Turns Up $1 Million Worth Of Fentanyl
The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office seizes tens of thousand of fentanyl pills during a traffic stop near Lincoln. The sheriff's office says deputies stopped a car for speeding on Interstate-80 Wednesday afternoon and found a backpack with about 60-thousand fentanyl pills in it. The sheriff's office says the drugs weighed over 13 pounds and are worth over one-million dollars. Luis Salazar of Omaha is in custody on drug charges.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify shooting victim who showed up at hospital Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. — A shooting victim showed up at an Omaha hospital Sunday night. In a news release, police said Rashad Lee, 32, arrived at Nebraska Medicine around 9:30 p.m. suffering from two gunshot wounds. He told police he was driving near Saddle Creek Road and Hamilton Street when he was hit.
Panhandle Post
Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://panhandlepost.com/
Comments / 0