ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego Union-Tribune

Lucinda Williams' memoir of childhood, career out April 25

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LznA9_0igUZgce00

Arguably one of the music world's most articulate and introspective performers, Lucinda Williams has a memoir coming out next spring.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Crown for "Don't Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You," scheduled for April 25. Williams, 69, will look back to her wandering childhood, when she lived in 12 different places by age 18, and trace her rise in the music business. Her albums include “Sweet Old World,” “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone.”

“For decades now, I’ve shared my innermost thoughts and experiences via my songs,“ Williams said in a statement released Thursday by Crown. “After years spent toying with the idea, I’ve decided to finally tell my stories more fully. But this won’t be a sugar-coated memoir; I want people to really see the truth of my life.”

According to Crown, Williams “reveals the inspirations for her unforgettable lyrics, including the doomed love affairs with ‘poets on motorcycles’ and the gothic Southern landscapes of the many different towns of her youth, including Macon, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.”

A Crown spokesperson said Thursday that Williams recently completed the book, but ends the narrative before her stroke in 2020. Williams originally had a deal, in 2018, to write a memoir for Henry Holt and Company. The editor at Holt, Gillian Blake, has since moved to Crown, for which she acquired Williams' book.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Oona Doherty: Navy Blue review – jagged ode to the cruelty of life

“Costume: €3,000, production design: €4,500...” Oona Doherty’s voice carries over the soundtrack, totting up the costs of putting on a show. Sound, dancers, hotels, choreographer’s fee, childcare, it mounts up to a substantial sum. “And what’s the point?” she asks us, the people who’ve come to see it.
The Independent

‘Always been a lovely guest’: Celebrity chef Curtis Stone defends James Corden

TV chef Curtis Stone has said he was “shocked” to hear accusations that James Corden was “abusive” to staff in a New York City restaurant.The 46-year-old Australian chef, who owns three restaurants in the US, said that The Late Late Show host has “always been a lovely guest” when he dines at one of his establishments.Stone described the comedian as an “absolute gentleman” and “very kind and friendly to the staff”.It comes after Corden was temporarily banned from Balthazar by owner Keith McNally, who claimed he had been “the most abusive customer” towards the restaurant staff.Asked by TMZ if...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
62K+
Followers
101K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy