The 1975 packs punch on tight, clean 'Being Funny in a Foreign Language'

Members of the 1975 were often seen in black and white business suits during press for their fifth studio album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language. That’s a fitting choice, as in many ways the album shows the Mancunian rock group getting “back to business.”

After six years in the woods releasing two inconsistent experimental albums bearing significant influence of electronic music and even jazz, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, released Friday, embraces the pop rock that the band does best.

This return to form might have something to do with the group working with Jack Antonoff, a prolific producer and a pop musician in his own right.

Antonoff puts his sonic stamp on the album from the very beginning. Riffing pianos and singer Matthew Healy’s voice effects in the title track “The 1975” make it just one of the tracks on this album that sound like an outtake from Take the Sadness Out of Saturday Night, the latest effort from Antonoff’s own group Bleachers.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

Over the past three years, Antonoff has worked with indie and not so indie pop and rock mainstays like Taylor Swift, St. Vincent, Lorde, and Clairo crafting a uniform sound that is often acoustic, usually minimally electronic, and at its best and loudest something similar to what Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band sounded like in their 1980s prime.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language stands at the extreme of this sound.

“Looking for Somebody (To Love)” is fast and exciting with running repeating synth chords at the beginning evoking Who’s Next era the Who.

“I’m in Love with You,” later in the album, is full of jangly guitars and glossy backing effects, showing that while the album is not always the most profound lyrically, Healy’s charisma and the heightened musical tightness under Antonoff make it so that some mild lyrical clichés are insignificant and even welcome.

After releasing the 80-minute Notes on a Conditional Form in 2020, the 1975 packs much more of a concerted punch with the 43-minute Being Funny in a Foreign Language. As the name of their upcoming world tour suggests, this is the 1975 at their very best.