Court Docs Reveal How Amber Heard Is Trying To Appeal The Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict

By Corey Chichizola
 3 days ago
There are celebrity lawsuits, and then there’s Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle. Things especially heated up this year when they faced off in the Virginia courts, with both actors suing the other for defamation. And some court docs have revealed how Heard is trying to appeal the defamation verdict.

The verdict for the defamation case came out months ago, with Amber Heard being found guilty on three counts and Depp being found guilty on one. Both actors have since filed appeals, with the Aquaman actress’ team attempting to get her out of the whopping $10 million she was ordered to pay her ex-husband. And court documents attained by The Independent reveals the different grounds that Heard is attempting to use in order to get the ruling thrown out. This includes the fact that both sides won cases, which her legal team is arguing is “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent.”

While Johnny Depp was more of the victor in court, he was ultimately found guilty on his own count of defamation. And it’s likely for this reason that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also filed his own appeal regarding the verdict. As such, the case still feels very much alive.

Another argument that’s posed in the new court dates is that Johnny Depp’s libel case in the U.K. should have been factored into the legal proceedings in the states. These sentiments were first shared by Amber Heard’s after the defamation verdict was announced, as Depp actually lost his lawsuit across the pond. He was suing the publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater”, with the courts ultimately ruling against the actor.

Finally, the appeal by Amber Heard’s legal team also takes aim at the basis of Johnny Depp’s case as a whole. He’s suing thanks to the actress’ infamous 2018 op-ed, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, but didn’t explicitly name her ex. So clearly there are a variety of strategies at play for Heard’s lawyers to possibly get the verdict thrown out.

Of course, it remains to be seen how successful this appeal ultimately is. And while we know more about Amber Heard’s strategy, the public is in the dark regarding how Johnny Depp’s own team of lawyers are appealing. Regardless, it’s clear that the two actors’ legal battle is far from over, despite the months of quiet after the verdict.

Johnny Depp seems to be having a professional comeback as of late, returning to Dior’s Sauvage commercials, filming a new movie, touring as a musician, and even picking up a directing gig. As for Amber Heard, she’s expected to appear in Aquaman 2 although there were reports that her role was reduced for the sequel. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.

Comments / 96

Donna Chandler
3d ago

She is a druggie and a drunk she needs money to supply those habits with along her Tampax for snorting her drugs. She is evil. feel sorry for the child she is raising. 🙄

Reply(5)
65
Tressie Sullivan-Case
3d ago

AH is going to lose. Why, you ask? Her arguments are old. These are the same arguments that they raised before the trial. Plus, she said on the stand she wrote it about Johnny. Implication is all he needed for defamation. He proved malice as well. Move on AH. How about you take your own advice.

Reply
43
Amanda Bell
3d ago

She wanted Johnny to leave her alone she said! Haha yeah right, by the looks, she is obsessed with him, and absolutely out of her mind crazy!

Reply(4)
26
