Court Docs Reveal How Amber Heard Is Trying To Appeal The Johnny Depp Defamation Verdict

There are celebrity lawsuits, and then there’s Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s long legal battle. Things especially heated up this year when they faced off in the Virginia courts, with both actors suing the other for defamation. And some court docs have revealed how Heard is trying to appeal the defamation verdict.

The verdict for the defamation case came out months ago, with Amber Heard being found guilty on three counts and Depp being found guilty on one. Both actors have since filed appeals, with the Aquaman actress’ team attempting to get her out of the whopping $10 million she was ordered to pay her ex-husband. And court documents attained by The Independent reveals the different grounds that Heard is attempting to use in order to get the ruling thrown out. This includes the fact that both sides won cases, which her legal team is arguing is “inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent.”

While Johnny Depp was more of the victor in court, he was ultimately found guilty on his own count of defamation. And it’s likely for this reason that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has also filed his own appeal regarding the verdict. As such, the case still feels very much alive.

Another argument that’s posed in the new court dates is that Johnny Depp’s libel case in the U.K. should have been factored into the legal proceedings in the states. These sentiments were first shared by Amber Heard’s after the defamation verdict was announced, as Depp actually lost his lawsuit across the pond. He was suing the publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater”, with the courts ultimately ruling against the actor.

Finally, the appeal by Amber Heard’s legal team also takes aim at the basis of Johnny Depp’s case as a whole. He’s suing thanks to the actress’ infamous 2018 op-ed, where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse, but didn’t explicitly name her ex. So clearly there are a variety of strategies at play for Heard’s lawyers to possibly get the verdict thrown out.

Of course, it remains to be seen how successful this appeal ultimately is. And while we know more about Amber Heard’s strategy, the public is in the dark regarding how Johnny Depp’s own team of lawyers are appealing. Regardless, it’s clear that the two actors’ legal battle is far from over, despite the months of quiet after the verdict.

Johnny Depp seems to be having a professional comeback as of late, returning to Dior’s Sauvage commercials, filming a new movie, touring as a musician, and even picking up a directing gig. As for Amber Heard, she’s expected to appear in Aquaman 2 although there were reports that her role was reduced for the sequel. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.

