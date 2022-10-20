ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shetland plunged into phone and internet blackout after undersea cable damaged

By Mustafa Javid Qadri
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PbLU7_0igTZQRv00

Islanders on Shetland have lost nearly all phone and internet connection after an underwater cable between their homes and the mainland was damaged.

Authorities have declared a major incident over the disruption, the cause of which has not yet been confirmed.

BT has said the damage is in a third-party cable and work has started on diverting services via other lines.

Phone and internet connection for Shetland runs through a sea cable from the Faroe Islands to Aberdeenshire in Scotland. Shetland is 130 miles from the Scottish mainland and has a population of about 23,000 people.

Residents have been advised to avoid making non-urgent calls so that all available lines can be used for emergencies if required. Police and BT issued reminders that in an emergency, people can call 999 from a landline or mobile, even without a signal.

Responding to the outage, BT Group spokesperson said: “Engineers are working to divert services via other routes as soon as possible and we’ll provide further updates.

“Our external subsea provider is also looking to restore their link quickly. Anyone who needs to call 999 should try their landline, tv or their mobile, even if they don’t have a signal from their own mobile provider. We’re sorry for any inconvenience.”

A similar incident occurred just last week following damage to another subsea cable connecting Shetland with the Faroe Islands, which is due to be repaired on Saturday.

Superintendent David Ross said: “Officers are patrolling in vehicles and on foot and we are working with partners to make additional resources available. I would ask that relatives and neighbours of elderly or vulnerable people check on them regularly. Assistance alarms may not be operating correctly.”

The MP for Orkney and Shetlands Alastair Carmichael told the BBC he had raised the issue with the UK government and said it could be days before lines are restored.

He said the priority is to fix the issue but the resilience of the sea cables would need to be questioned in future.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft

Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
The Independent

‘Very bad taste’: Scottish TikTok viewers angry after US woman buys flat for daughter attending Glasgow university

A woman from the US has divided TikTok users after she revealed she bought her university-age daughter a flat in Glasgow because the market was “affordable”.Janelle Copeland, from California, shared a video detailing her experience of trying to find a place for her daughter to live while studying at university in Scotland.Copeland said she and her husband, Eddie, spent three months trying to find a property their daughter could rent with friends, but the search was unsuccessful.They also found some options outside of Glasgow but didn’t feel comfortable with any of these as they would require their daughter to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Stalled Korean Air plane damaged, shuts Philippine airport

A damaged Korean Air plane remained stuck in the grass at a Philippine airport Monday after it overshot a runway in rainy weather the night before. No injuries were reported among the 11 crewmembers and 162 passengers who had to use the emergency slides to escape.Dozens of flights have been canceled and Mactan international airport, one of the country’s busiest, remained closed due to the stalled aircraft at the end of its lone runway.The front underbelly of the plane was sheared off and its nose was heavily damaged. The plane lay tipped forward on a grassy area with its...
The Independent

Thunderstorm warning with possible flooding in place until Monday

Heavy rain for much of the south could lead to flooding, leaving businesses and homes at risk of damage, forecasters have warned.A yellow warning has been put in place for thunder for much of England and parts of Wales right through until 5am on Monday.A warning on the Met Office’s website states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.”It's almost in a sort of triangular shape. So it goes from East Yorkshire roughly down to the Cardiff area, East Devon, to...
The Independent

The Independent

892K+
Followers
289K+
Post
441M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy