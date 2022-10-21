Two from Rice Lake seriously injured in crash Wednesday

Two people were seriously injured as a result of a single-vehicle rollover on Wednesday evening south of Dallas and alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash.

According to the Barron County Sheriff’s Department, a 911 call came in at 10:30 p.m. reporting the crash on Highway U.

The initial investigation shows a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old man from Rice Lake was traveling south on the highway when he went off the road, struck a driveway and landed upside down in the roadway.

The passenger, an 18-year-old woman from Rice Lake, and the driver were extricated from the vehicle and flown to area hospitals with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident is being reconstructed by the Wisconsin State Patrol and remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Department. Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, and reports will be forwarded to the Barron County District Attorney’s Office for possible charges of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol causing injuries.

Deputies from the Barron County Sheriff’s Department along with the Mayo Ambulance, Dallas Ambulance, State Patrol, Dallas Fire Department, Life Link Helicopter and Mayo Helicopter responded to the scene.