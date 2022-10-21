ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Dwayne Johnson faces biggest challenge of his career with new DC Comics movie 'Black Adam'

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OlZak_0igSbjqT00

For more than a decade, Dwayne Johnson worked to get "Black Adam" in movie theaters. The actor and producer says he's felt an affinity for the DC Comics anti-hero since he was young, because it was the first character who looked like him.

"Black Adam" introduces us to five new characters from the DC comic book world with no real history on the big screen.

"One of the most important things on our end as the filmmakers was to make sure that we created and laid out a story early on that anyone could follow," said Johnson. "You could just dive right in here. You didn't have to watch all the other DC movies. You don't have to watch Marvel movies. You don't even have to like superhero movies! But you're going to be compelled by this one. 'Black Adam' is blessed with these superpowers that rival Superman. But the compelling part about this whole thing is he doesn't want them. He doesn't want the superpowers."

Johnson admits "Black Adam" challenged him more than any other film he's done in his 20-year movie career.

"Not only physically, because I really wanted to be in the best shape of my career for this one. But also, this was such a departure from anything that I've done in my career," said Johnson.

No matter the role and whether he's in front of or behind the camera. Johnson says one word carries him through.

"Always gratitude. Always, always, always," said Johnson. "Because I started with seven bucks many years ago. Things are a lot different today. But still, I love what I do."

"Black Adam" is in theaters Friday, Oct. 21.

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy